Pacific Nexus Acquires Nonstop Printing, Expanding Creative and Print Capabilities Across USA

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pacific Nexus, the multidisciplinary creative collective housing Pacific Studio, Pacific Press, and Pacific Brandworks, today announced its acquisition of Nonstop Printing, a Hollywood-based print studio known for design-driven production, premium finishing, and sustainable printing practices.

The acquisition expands Pacific Nexus’s presence in Los Angeles and strengthens its position as one of the West Coast’s most comprehensive creative and production groups.

Uniting Two Leaders in Creative Production

Founded more than two decades ago, Nonstop Printing has built a national reputation for high-quality short-run offset and digital printing, custom packaging, bookmaking, event collateral, and specialty finishing. The company serves design studios, entertainment brands, luxury clients, and creative teams across the country.

Pacific Nexus integrates high-end photography and film production, premium printing, and full-service brand development. Clients include Nike, Rubio’s, Toulon, CarParts.com, Phillips, Colorescience and leading consumer and lifestyle brands. Through Pacific Press, the group also produces collectible trading cards and specialty print for brands including Upper Deck and Leaf

Expanded Capabilities and Strategic Reach

With the addition of Nonstop Printing, Pacific Nexus gains:

• A centrally located Los Angeles production hub

• Enhanced finishing, packaging, and bookmaking capabilities

• Increased depth in short-run, design-focused print production

• A production team led by Nonstop’s second generation owner Leiman Chan

• A client base closely aligned with Pacific Nexus’s craft-driven approach

“This acquisition represents an important milestone for Pacific Nexus,” said Zaheer Bylin, CEO of Pacific Nexus. “Nonstop Printing brings exceptional expertise and a long-standing reputation for quality that complements our vision for an integrated creative and production platform.”

“Joining Pacific Nexus positions Nonstop for its next chapter while maintaining our commitment to craft and precision,” said Leiman Chan, owner of Nonstop Printing. “Together, we will be able to deliver an expanded range of capabilities to the creative community.”

The addition of Nonstop Printing reinforces Pacific Nexus’s commitment to building a leading creative and production powerhouse. By bringing world-class print, design, photography, and brand strategy under one roof, the collective is poised to deliver unmatched craftsmanship, consistency, and innovation for clients across the country.

