Clear & Present Danger: Asbestos Awareness Week Warns Of The Deadly Threat Lurking In 1-In-3 Homes

Cherie Barber - National Asbestos Awareness Ambassador

Asbestos Education Committee urges Aussies to respect asbestos risks and prioritise safety. ASBESTOS AWARENESS WEEK 20-26 NOVEMBER

AUSTRALIA, November 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With asbestos recently detected in coloured play sand, and Australian parents fearful for their children’s health, the Asbestos Education Committee (AEC) has issued a warning that children may be at increased risk of asbestos exposure if asbestos-containing materials (ACMs) are disturbed and not managed safely during home renovations and maintenance.Clare Collins, AEC Chair said, “While the extent of the play sand contamination is unknown, renovators, homeowners and tradies must be aware that asbestos, a silent serial killer, remains lurking within 1-in-3 Aussie homes, and if disturbed, they could be risking their lives and the lives of their children.”Asbestos-related diseases take around 4,000 Australian lives annually, three times the national road toll, with experts warning the toll will rise if asbestos risks continue to be ignored.Cherie Barber, Australia’s Renovation Queen™ and an Asbestos Awareness Ambassador for 12 years said, “As we’ve seen, asbestos dangers are not a thing of the past, so it’s essential that ACMs are managed safely to protect families.“ACMs remain an ever-present danger to unsuspecting DIYers, homeowners and tradies, who must ensure ACMs are managed safely by learning how to identify ACMs by using licenced asbestos assessors or occupational hygienists; and if removal is required, only use licenced asbestos removalists.”If sealed and in good, stable condition ACMs don’t pose a health risk. However, if disturbed during demolition, renovation or maintenance; or allowed to deteriorate, and asbestos fibres are released and can be inhaled, those exposed can develop deadly diseases including malignant mesothelioma (there is no cure), lung cancer and asbestosis.Clare Collins said, “These tragic deaths caused from exposure to asbestos fibres is completely avoidable if Australians respect asbestos risks and learn how to safely manage this hazard.“There is no known safe level of exposure to asbestos fibres. Preventing asbestos-related diseases, including mesothelioma, relies on increasing awareness and ensuring asbestos is managed safely. It’s not just DIYers, homeowners and tradies at risk, anyone, including children, can be exposed when ACMs are disturbed,” Ms Collins said.“Tragic cases of relatively young Australians being diagnosed with mesothelioma continue to be recorded because of exposure to fibres as children when their parents built or renovated homes using ACMs unaware of the risks,” Ms Collins said.In 2023, when 48-year-old mother of two Leah Smith began struggling to breathe with an unknown illness, she and her family could not have imagined that tests taken on her 49th Birthday would reveal malignant mesothelioma, the deadly cancer caused by exposure to asbestos fibres when Leah was a child.“When Leah was little, asbestos-containing building and decorator products were popular among young couples when building their homes, unaware they were risking their own lives and their children’s lives,” she said.“Tragically, on 22 August 2024, eight months and one day after diagnosis, Leah lost her battle with this preventable asbestos-related disease, leaving her husband Phillip and their family devastated,” said Ms Collins.“While asbestos was banned in 2003, it was used in over 3000 products that lurk in any brick, fibro, weatherboard or clad home, apartment or shed built before 1990. It could be anywhere,” Ms Collins said.Asbestos isn’t just in fibro sheeting. It may be hidden under carpets, linoleum or vinyl tiles; behind wall and floor tiles; in cement floors; internal and external walls; ceilings and insulation; eaves, roofs, hot water pipe lagging, fences, extensions, garages, outdoor toilets, sheds, chook houses and even dog kennels. It was used everywhereCherie Barber said, “Failing to manage ACMs in homes safely risks exposing families and neighbours to asbestos fibres that can kill. Asbestosawareness.com.au , provides user-friendly information on identifying and managing ACMs.“Before renovating or doing maintenance on homes built before 1990, engage a licensed asbestos assessor or occupational hygienist to identify potential hazards and only use licensed asbestos removalists because it’s not worth the risk.”“This Asbestos Awareness Week, learn what NOT to do with asbestos! Don’t cut it! Don’t drill it! Don’t drop it! Don’t sand it! Don’t saw it! Don’t scrape it! Don’t scrub it! Don’t dismantle it! Don’t tip it! Don’t waterblast it! Don’t demolish it! Don’t dump it! And whatever they do...NEVER remove it themselves!” Ms Barber said.INTERVIEW REQUESTS: media@advocacyaustralia.org.au

