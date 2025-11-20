Molly Cummings to Appear on Women In Power TV

FL, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Molly Cummings, Biology Professor and Founder of WildGins Co., is set to appear on Women In Power TV, where she will share insights on turning a passion for nature into entrepreneurial innovation, creating unique products, and giving back to the community.Women In Power is a cinematic docu-series showcasing actors, athletes, entrepreneurs, and other iconic figures by capturing their personal and professional journeys and lessons. This unique TV show, hosted by Celebrity Entrepreneur Rudy Mawer, features many influential people from all walks of life, whose stories can be viewed on the show’s website.In her episode, Cummings will explore how to transform natural resources and biodiversity into a globally recognized brand. She breaks down how starting small, thinking differently, and honoring nature through sustainable practices can inspire innovation and meaningful impact. Viewers will walk away with practical inspiration for creative entrepreneurship and legacy building.“Turning the unique Texas junipers into WildGins was about thinking differently and respecting the source of our products,” said Cummings.Molly Cummings’ episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://www.womeninpowertv.com/molly-cummings

