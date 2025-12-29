DR. PHONE FIX WINS THIRD CONSECUTIVE PEOPLE’S CHOICE AWARD IN STEVIE® INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS AWARDS COMPETITION

Dr. Phone Fix Logo

Winning a People’s Choice Award three years in a row is a high honour and demonstrates that we’re providing the service and products our customers want and expect.” — Piyush Sawhney, Founder & CEO, Dr. Phone Fix

FAIRFAX, VA, UNITED STATES, December 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- For the 3rd consecutive year, Dr. Phone Fix has been voted a 2025 STEVIEPeople's Choice winner for Favourite Company. The Company won its 2025 award in the category of top 'Electronics Company'. TELUS , the only other Canadian Company to be voted a winner, won in the 'Consumer Products and Services' category. The winners of the crystal STEVIEPeople's Choice Awards were celebrated at the 22nd IBA Awards gala in Lisbon, Portugal.More than 177,000 votes were cast in this year's edition of the STEVIEPeople's Choice Awards for Favourite Companies.Dr. Phone Fix CEO Piyush Sawhney says, “Winning a People’s Choice Award three years in a row is a high honour and demonstrates that we’re providing the service and products our customers want and expect. We’re grateful for their continued support.” Dr. Phone Fix has received more than 31,000 verified online positive Google reviews and a 4.9 Google rating.More than 3,800 nominations were submitted to this year’s STEVIEInternational Business Awards by businesses and organizations in 78 nations and territories, for consideration in a wide range of categories including New Product or Service of the Year, Most Innovative Company of the Year, Management Team of the Year, Best New Product or Service of the Year, Startup of the Year and Executive of the Year, among others.“The winners of the People’s Choice STEVIEAwards were able to activate and motivate their customers, employees, social media followers and others to vote for them, and that is a testament to the healthy ties they have to those audiences,” said Stevie Awards president Maggie Miller.Details about The International Business Awards, the complete list of People’s Choice Stevie Award winners, and the list of all 2025 Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie Award winners in the IBAs are available at www.StevieAwards.com/IBA About Dr. Phone FixDr. Phone Fix is an award-winning, eco-friendly, and customer-centric leader in Canada's cell phone and electronics repair and certified pre-owned device industry. Founded in 2019, the Company now operates 41 corporately owned retail locations nationwide, delivering fast, reliable, and environmentally conscious repair services alongside a curated selection of certified pre-owned devices and premium accessories. Dr. Phone Fix maintains strong partnerships with OEMs and certified suppliers, ensuring consistently high-quality standards across its national footprint. With a mission rooted in sustainability, transparency, and exceptional customer service, Dr. Phone Fix continues to set the benchmark for device care and resale in Canada.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.