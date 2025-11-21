XPFlow Launches Alfie, an AI Assistant That Reinvents Affiliate Marketing

XPFlow Logo

Alfie automates affiliate discovery, outreach, and management so businesses can save time, boost revenue, and scale programs without added overhead.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- XPFlow today announced the launch of Alfie, an AI-powered assistant built to transform how companies discover, recruit, and manage affiliates. Alfie is designed to make affiliate marketing effortless and effective for both startups and enterprise teams.

Solving the Affiliate Problem

Affiliate marketing has often been out of reach for small and mid-sized businesses. Finding partners, writing outreach messages, and tracking performance can demand more than twenty hours per week, often requiring a dedicated hire or an expensive agency. Alfie changes that.

“I watched my wife, who works in affiliate management, struggle to balance repetitive tasks with revenue-driving responsibilities like recruitment. Together we started building a solution that has now been adopted by other affiliate managers, helping them save real time and earn more revenue,” said Oliver Searle-Barnes, Chief Product Officer at XPFlow.

Alfie automates the entire affiliate process while keeping each brand’s unique tone intact. It becomes an extension of the marketing team, removing hours of manual research and outreach while still providing a personal and authentic experience for partners.

How Alfie Works

Alfie begins by analyzing a company’s website to understand its products, audience, and communication style. This gives him the context required to sound human and aligned with the brand. Alfie (the AI) then scans competitors and affiliate placements across the industry to map opportunities that support the company’s goals, using state-of-the-art AI.

Once trained, Alfie delivers five curated affiliate leads every day and drafts tailored outreach messages for each one. Teams can send them with a single click or request instant rewrites that maintain the brand’s voice and intent. Purchases then take place on XPFlow’s state-of-the-art affiliate platform.

Powered by Advanced Technology

Alfie uses advanced language models and proprietary data crawlers to understand websites, tone, and affiliate ecosystems. This enables personalized, relevant outreach at scale, using AI to its fullest potential after creating the most comprehensive AI of its type.

“We are witnessing a once-in-a-generation shift in how products are built. Generative AI allows small, focused teams to achieve the kind of velocity that once required entire departments. That is the advantage XPFlow was created to capture,” said Dan Cseko, CTO.

Beyond Discovery: Full Management and Reporting

Alfie also manages tracking and reporting, giving teams visibility into performance, traffic sources, and program growth within a unified dashboard.

“Affiliate marketing has long been a channel only the big players could master and afford. Alfie gives small businesses an intelligent assistant that can compete at the same level without the bloated costs,” said Matthew O’Brien, CMO.

Empowering Small Businesses and Affiliate Managers

Alfie is built as a true growth partner. Small businesses can launch affiliate programs without operational overhead, and affiliate managers can reclaim up to twenty hours each week to focus on strategy and high-value relationships.

“We see a huge opportunity at XPFlow to disrupt a billion-dollar sector. Smart matchmaking is one of the biggest untapped opportunities in the market,” said Mark Abrams, Founder of XPFlow.

Strength of the XPFlow Ecosystem

XPFlow currently serves several hundred active clients across brands, creators, and growth teams. These clients use the XPFlow platform to manage partnerships, streamline operations, and scale more efficiently. Collectively, the current client base generates approximately $2.64 billion in gross revenue. XPFlow projects that a good portion of this revenue will soon be managed directly through XPFlow’s affiliate platform as part of its long-term growth trajectory.

Pricing and Availability

Alfie is available today. Early adopters can request access and try Alfie at xpflow.app/alfie. This early access will only be for a short time, so we encourage users to join us now.

About XPFlow

XPFlow is an AI operations platform that helps companies turn chaos into coordinated, high-velocity execution. Teams use XPFlow to connect strategy with day-to-day workflows, automate repetitive coordination work, and maintain momentum without unnecessary meetings or manual check-ins.

Instead of scattered tools and constant status updates, XPFlow centralizes information, generates real-time insights, and handles the operational follow-through that keeps teams aligned. Leaders see what is happening, what is blocked, and what needs attention. Contributors get workflows that adapt as plans evolve. Brands, agencies, and growth teams rely on XPFlow to move fast, stay organized, and scale

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.