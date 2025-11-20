Ivonne Harting Joins Women in Power TV

FL, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ivonne Harting, founder of Harting Psych, is set to appear on Women in Power TV, where she shares how courage, compassion, and integrity have shaped her approach to healing and leadership.Women in Power is a cinematic docu-series that celebrates visionary women who are rewriting the rules of success. Hosted by Rudy Mawer, the show dives deep into each guest’s story—from struggle to triumph—highlighting the courage and conviction behind their success. You can find out more about the show by visiting their website.In her episode, Harting explores how resilience is built through change, adversity, and the courage to start again, and breaks down why empathy, ethics, and service are at the heart of true leadership.“Struggling doesn’t make you less capable—it makes you human,” said Harting.Ivonne’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network, streaming on popular platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.womeninpowertv.com/ivonne-harting

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.