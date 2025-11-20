Courtesy Automotive Group Celebrates 70 Years of Service with a Car Giveaway

Celebrate 70 years with us, enter to win a 2026 Chevrolet Trax 1RS!

Courtesy Automotive Group celebrates 70 years by giving away a new 2026 Chevrolet Trax 1RS. Arizona residents can enter Oct 2–Nov 28; winner announced Nov 29.

We’ve been honored to serve Arizona drivers since 1955” — Jason Church, COO

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Courtesy Automotive Group is celebrating its 70th Anniversary in a big way by giving back to the community that’s supported them for seven decades. In honor of this milestone, Courtesy Automotive Group is giving away a brand-new 2026 Chevrolet Trax 1RS, with all taxes and fees covered.

The 70th Anniversary Car Giveaway runs from October 2, 2025, through November 28, 2025, offering Arizona residents a chance to drive home in a brand-new car completely free.

One lucky winner will be selected following Black Friday, on November 29, 2025, marking a fitting celebration of Courtesy’s 70 years of automotive excellence, customer care, and community partnership.

“We’ve been honored to serve Arizona drivers since 1955,” said Jason Church, COO. “This giveaway is our way of saying thank you to the customers, employees, and communities who’ve helped us grow over the last 70 years. We couldn’t have done it without them.”

Giveaway Details:

Prize: 2026 Chevrolet Trax 1RS (taxes and fees paid)

Entry Period: October 2 – November 28, 2025

Winner Announcement: November 29, 2025

Eligibility: Open to legal Arizona residents, 18 years or older

Entry Limit: One per person

No purchase necessary

Participants can enter the giveaway and view full details by visiting the official campaign page:

https://www.courtesyautomotivegroup.com/70th-anniversary-car-giveaway/

A 70-Year Legacy of Service

Founded in 1955, Courtesy Automotive Group began as a single dealership grounded in a simple commitment: treat every customer with honesty, respect, and genuine care. What started as a family-focused operation quickly grew throughout the 1960s and 70s as Courtesy earned a reputation for quality vehicles, reliable service, and a customer-first approach.

By the 2000s, Courtesy Automotive Group had become a cornerstone of the Phoenix metro area, expanding into multiple brands and locations while continuing to build strong, long-lasting customer relationships. Many Courtesy team members have built decades-long careers within the company, a reflection of its deeply rooted culture of respect, loyalty, and community.

Over the years, Courtesy has continued to innovate with modern facilities, state-of-the-art service technologies, and programs built around transparency, convenience, and trust. Despite its growth, Courtesy remains grounded in its founding principles: treat people like family, give back generously, and support the community that supports you.

Today, as Courtesy Automotive Group celebrates its 70th Anniversary, the organization honors the thousands of Arizona families, employees, and partners who have helped shape its success. The 70-Year Car Giveaway serves as a meaningful symbol of gratitude and a commitment to serving Arizona drivers for generations to come.

Learn about our Brand: https://www.courtesyautomotivegroup.com/about-us/

Who is Courtesy Automotive Group?

Legal Disclaimer:

