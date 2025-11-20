RIDOH Celebrates National Rural Health Day by Honoring 2025 Community Star Michael Gingell

RHODE ISLAND, November 20 - As part of efforts to acknowledge National Rural Health Day, the Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) is proud to recognize Michael Gingell as Rhode Island's 2025 National Rural Health Day Community Star.

Chief Gingell, Emergency Management Director for the Town of Burrillville and former Chief of the Harrisville Fire Department, was formally recognized during the New England Rural Health Association (NERHA) Conference earlier this month in Groton, Connecticut.

"Chief Gingell's leadership exemplifies the core mission of RIDOH: ensuring all Rhode Islanders, including those in rural areas, have access to high-quality, coordinated health services," said Dr. Jerome Larkin, Director of Health. "We are proud to recognize his extraordinary contributions to emergency preparedness, community health, and rural well-being."

Throughout decades of public service, Gingell has exemplified dedication to enhancing the lives of Rhode Islanders in rural areas. As a leader in rural EMS and fire services, he has ensured reliable access to emergency response and essential health services in Burrillville and surrounding communities. Beyond his professional work, Gingell supports local food pantries, church outreach programs, and community-based emergency training initiatives, strengthening partnerships and fostering resilience across northern Rhode Island's rural communities.

"Michael Gingell embodies the dedication and spirit of Rhode Island's rural communities," said Jason Rhodes, Assistant Director at RIDOH. "His commitment to service, public safety, and community health has a lasting impact on the lives of rural residents, and it is an honor to celebrate his achievements on National Rural Health Day."

This award comes after the McKee Administration submitted an application to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) for funding under the Rural Health Transformation Program (RHTP). Built on extensive community feedback, the Governor's application outlines a comprehensive, strategic framework that advances his RI 2030 Plan's goal to expand access to high-quality, low-cost care and address the unique health challenges facing Rhode Island's 18 rural communities: Burrillville, North Smithfield, Foster, Glocester, Scituate, and Smithfield?in Providence County; East Greenwich and West Greenwich?in Kent County; Charlestown, Exeter, Hopkinton, New Shoreham, Richmond, and Westerly?in Washington County; and Jamestown, Little Compton, Portsmouth, and Tiverton in Newport County.

Observed annually on the third Thursday of November, National Rural Health Day highlights the unique healthcare challenges faced by rural communities and showcases programs, policies, and partnerships that reduce health disparities and improve access to care.

The National Rural Health Day Community Star recognition, awarded by the National Organization of State Offices of Rural Health (NOSORH), honors individuals nationwide who demonstrate leadership, dedication, and innovation in improving the health and well-being of rural communities.

For his exceptional leadership and commitment to rural health, Gingell will also receive a Governor's Citation recognizing his achievements as Rhode Island's 2025 National Rural Health Day Community Star.