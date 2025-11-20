Governor Stein, NCDHHS, GROW NC Announce Expansion of WNC Thrive, Helping Children and Families Impacted by Hurricane Helene

NORTH CAROLINA, November 20 - Governor Josh Stein, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, and the Governor’s Recovery Office for Western NC (GROW NC) announce an additional investment to build on the success of the WNC Thrive initiative, one of many NCDHHS efforts to help children and families recover from the devastating impacts of Hurricane Helene. This announcement brings the total investment in additional resources for children, youth, and families in the 22 counties hit hardest by Helene, including free after-school, weekend, and summer camp programs, to a total of $3.75 million. Participants in the programs receive mental health support to help cope with post-disaster trauma.

“This partnership is giving children and families a reprieve from the devastation Hurricane Helene left behind,” said Governor Josh Stein. “Not only are children getting to make new friends, but they are also receiving mental health care to help them heal from this traumatic event.”

“There is no right or wrong way to feel during a disaster, and the impacts of such devastation can stay with us for years to come,” said NC Health and Human Services Secretary Dev Sangvai. “We are committed to increasing access to care and resources for those impacted the most by Hurricane Helene, right now and for the long haul.”

An additional $2 million investment will enable Trillium Health Resources to provide weekend and summer respite events for children and families in affected counties to attend Henry’s House at Victory Junction in Randleman, N.C. The camp was founded by former NASCAR driver Kyle Petty and offers adaptive programs for kids living with complex medical and physical needs year-round, always at no cost to families. NCDHHS and Trillium Health Resources will announce WNC Thrive program details for families impacted by Hurricane Helene by the spring of 2026.

“We are proud to collaborate with DHHS to provide additional out-of-school resources to recovering families. This program will be a lifeline for parents and children who are still healing from Helene,” said Matt Calabria, Director of the Governor’s Recovery Office for Western North Carolina (GROW NC). “We are grateful for WNC Thrive and other resources available in western North Carolina that help us rebuild and reconnect.”

NCDHHS previously provided $1.75 million to Vaya Health to expand resources for children, youth, and families impacted by the storm. The free after-school, weekend, and summer camps help young people heal and connect with their communities through safe, supportive, and engaging activities.

Vaya Health worked with multiple organizations to offer programs to eligible participants in one of the 22 impacted counties that Vaya Health serves. This past summer, more than 1,000 youth participated in summer camps through Vaya Health’s WNC Thrive camps at Mountain Roots, Watauga County Schools, and Eliada Homes. Potential participants can go to the WNC Thrive website to see if they or their families are eligible to participate.

WNC Thrive is one of several Hurricane Helene recovery efforts supported by NCDHHS. More initiatives making an impact include:

Expanding funding for MORES (Mobile Outreach, Response, Engagement and Stabilization) teams that provide crisis intervention and support for children and adolescents who are ages 3-21 and experiencing emotional and mental health needs.

Creating new co-responder units launching in Clay and Cherokee counties that pair law enforcement personnel with mental health responders for responses to emergency calls.

Launching up to six Mobile Opioid Treatment Programs in western North Carolina.

Providing targeted support for veterans, including transitional housing, employment, and mental health/substance use services.

Continuing support for the North Carolina Psychiatric Access Line (NC PAL) to support students and staff in K-12 schools in western North Carolina.

Developing a mental health hopeline: Hope4NC provides ongoing support to individuals experiencing stress, emotional fatigue, or mental health crisis related to Hurricane Helene recovery. Hope4NC is free, confidential, and available 24/7 by calling the helpline at 1-855-587-3463.

Partnering with Vaya Health to provide weekly opportunities for connection and learning through Resources for Resilience.

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health or substance use, you are not alone. You can get support for social or family situations, depression, anxiety, panic attacks, thoughts of suicide, or alcohol or drug use, or you can just reach someone to talk with by going to the North Carolina Crisis Services Website, which includes a searchable map of all community crisis facilities.

Anyone experiencing distress can also call or text 988 or chat at 988Lifeline.org and speak with a trained mental health specialist. People who speak Spanish can now connect directly to Spanish-speaking crisis counselors by calling 988 and pressing option 2, texting “AYUDA” to 988, or chatting online at 988lineadevida.org or 988Lifeline.org. For additional support, call the NCDHHS Peer Warmline at 1-855-PEERS NC (855-733-7762) to speak with a peer support specialist who is someone who understands.