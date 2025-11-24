LiveBy and Renowned Partner to Power the Future of Local Expert Marketing

LiveBy and Renowned powering a new standard in Local Expert Marketing. LiveBy, hyperlocal intelligence and data provider Renowned, Local Expert Marketing (LEM) solutions

LiveBy data now fuels Renowned’s Local Expert Marketing (LEM) solution, helping agents deliver trusted hyperlocal insights across every channel.

CARY, NC, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- LiveBy , the real estate industry’s most trusted source of hyperlocal intelligence, announced its collaboration with Renowned , formerly RateMyAgent, and the industry’s first fully integrated suite of Local Expert Marketing (LEM) solutions as part of its strategic U.S. expansion. By combining LiveBy’s unmatched neighborhood and market data with Renowned’s newly launched LEM solutions, the companies are helping agents transform verified local insights into authentic, engaging marketing across web, social, and every channel where consumers connect with real estate professionals.As Renowned deepens its focus on empowering agents to showcase local expertise, LiveBy provides the data foundation that makes those experiences possible. LiveBy’s neighborhood-level geography, demographic, and MLS-aggregated market trends give Renowned clients the hyperlocal data foundation needed to show their expertise at scale. This collaboration redefines how local knowledge, verified reviews, and timely market insights combine to help consumers choose the right agent for their community.The initial phase of the partnership launches LiveBy-powered Local Market Insights across Renowned’s social media templates, web experiences, and agent marketing collateral. By combining LiveBy’s trusted data feeds with Renowned’s automated design and distribution systems, agents can deliver branded, AI-optimized market updates that reflect their unique local voice while avoiding the “look-alike” content common across the industry. This integration strengthens social outreach by making it easier for agents and brokerages to share consistent, data-based updates that reinforce their personal and brand identity across every channel. Renowned’s platform serves both agents and brokerages across North America, offering scalable marketing packages and premium Local Market Updates powered by LiveBy’s verified data. This shared commitment to quality and reach ensures accurate, hyperlocal storytelling at every level – from individual agents to enterprise networks.“Agent transparency and consumer trust are at the heart of what Renowned stands for,” said Jim Criseria, Renowned CEO. “As we expand our solutions to address Local Expert Marketing, there was one clear choice for a data partner with the depth of local data, scale, and precision to power local insights in a meaningful way. LiveBy’s technology, unmatched coverage, and data integrity made them the clear choice.”The importance of that shared vision was echoed by Todd Bohling, CEO of LiveBy, who emphasized the alignment between the two companies’ missions. “Renowned is redefining how consumers discover local agents and build trust through experience and valuable local insights,” said Bohling. “Partnering with Renowned allows us to be the foundational data used to build trust with consumers through the industry’s most trusted data. Local Expert Marketing that truly champions the agent is a shared vision built on credibility, transparency, and scale.”One of the most immediate benefits, Bohling notes, is how these solutions address the growing importance of GEO or Generative Engine Optimization, noting, “As more consumers use AI to search for agents, professionals using our technology don’t just show up, they stand out. Joining forces makes it easier than ever for brokerages and agents to be found for what they know best: their local expertise.”The new partnership between LiveBy and Renowned also sets the foundation for continued innovation, advancing how local expertise is discovered, shared, and trust is built in real estate through scalable, data-driven solutions that empower brokerages, equip agents, and strengthen consumer confidence.About LiveBy:LiveBy, a Fathom Holdings company (Nasdaq: FTHM), is the real estate industry’s most trusted source of hyperlocal intelligence. Founded in 2015, LiveBy has built the largest proprietary library of neighborhood, subdivision, school district, city, and ZIP code boundaries, covering all 50 U.S. states, Canada, the Bahamas, and the Cayman Islands. By transforming neighborhood-level insights and data into scalable, API-driven solutions, LiveBy helps brokerages, agents, and technology partners elevate brand authority, earn client trust, and deliver the local expertise today’s consumers demand. Learn more at liveby.com.About Renowned:Renowned is the real estate industry’s first fully integrated suite of Local Expert Marketing (LEM) solutions. Its LEM platform includes the award-winning, consumer-facing brand RateMyAgent and Curated Social. Renowned’s automated LEM engine turns verified reviews, past performance, listings, and hyperlocal insights into content that wins trust and builds agent reputation across the digital channels that matter most. By delivering always-on, done-for-you marketing, Renowned helps brokerages improve agent recruiting, retention, and results. Learn more at renowned.com.

