The South’s Hottest New Food Festival Returns: Furnace Chicken Festival Set for May 2, 2026 at Sloss Furnaces Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, AL, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The South’s Hottest New Food Festival Returns: Furnace Chicken Festival Set for May 2, 2026 at Sloss Furnace, BirminghamExplosive Growth, New Attractions, and Major Sponsors Propel the Event into Becoming One of Alabama’s Fastest-Rising FestivalsWhat began as a simple idea to bring people together over great chicken, music, and community spirit has quickly become one of Alabama’s most exciting new festival traditions. After drawing more than 700 attendees in its inaugural year, the Furnace Chicken Festival officially returns to Sloss Furnaces Birmingham on Saturday, May 2, 2026, and organizers are preparing for a crowd of 2,000+ people as momentum continues to surge across the state.Designed to bring the community together, the Furnace Chicken Festival celebrates Birmingham’s food culture, creative arts scene, local entrepreneurs, and family-friendly entertainment. The festival has rapidly become a signature event known for its welcoming atmosphere and community-first spirit.⭐ Bigger. Bolder. Hotter.The 2026 festival marks its largest year yet, featuring:* More food trucks + chicken dishes from across Birmingham* An expanded Arts & Makers Market* The Classic Car Show — returning bigger than ever* A larger Kids Zone with games, face painting, and hands-on activities (no inflatables)* A brand-new Cornhole Tournament* Alabama’s Largest Festival Line Dance* All-day Live Music and DJ entertainment“Everything we’re adding this year is about elevating the experience while keeping it fun, affordable, and family-centered,” said festival founder **Ivory LeShore, III**.⭐ A Powerful Lineup of SponsorsThe Furnace Chicken Festival’s growing regional impact has attracted strong sponsor support for 2026:🥤 Coca-Cola — New SponsorEnhancing the festival with premium beverage stations, hydration activations, and guest engagement across the grounds.🍸 Tito’s Handmade Vodka — Returning SponsorContinuing its commitment to community events and festival hospitality.🍞 Ivory LeShore’s Bread Pudding & Cheesecakes — Returning SponsorA Birmingham dessert favorite returning to delight festival-goers and support local small business visibility.The festival also continues its partnership with Disability Rights & Resources (DRR), ensuring accessibility, inclusion, and community support remain central to the event.⭐ Opportunities remain for additional community-minded sponsors to join this year’s lineup. Organizations may email sponsors@furnacechickenfest.com for sponsorship visibility and engagement options.⭐ Multi-year partnership opportunities are also available for brands seeking long-term visibility as the festival continues to grow each year.⭐ Holiday Ticket Deals Are LiveFamilies can take advantage of the limited-time holiday promotions:* Black Friday: Buy One General Admission Ticket, Get One Free* Cyber Monday: Exclusive online General Admission discountTickets and holiday specials are available at:Early ticket interest is surging across Birmingham, Tuscaloosa, Montgomery, Huntsville, and surrounding regions.⭐ Economic & Community ImpactThe festival continues to strengthen Birmingham’s local economy by offering dozens of food vendors, artisans, and small businesses an opportunity to engage with thousands of attendees — creating meaningful revenue, visibility, and long-term growth.“The excitement we’ve seen since year one has been incredible,” said Ivory. “We’re building something people can look forward to every year, and the support from across Alabama has been overwhelming.”⭐ Event DetailsLocation: Sloss Furnaces (Birmingham, AL)Date: Saturday, May 2, 2026Gates Open: 1:00 PMAttendees will enjoy food vendors, artisan booths, live entertainment, the returning car show, Kids Zone activities, the festival line dance, and more.Event updates, entertainment schedules, vendor announcements, and festival maps will be available at:High-resolution festival logos, media images, and press assets are available upon request.⭐ ABOUT THE FURNACE CHICKEN FESTIVALThe Furnace Chicken Festival is an annual community celebration held at Sloss Furnaces (Birmingham, AL). Founded by Ivory LeShore, III, the festival brings families, food lovers, artisans, musicians, and community partners together for a day of culture, connection, and excitement. With a commitment to economic impact, accessibility, and community unity, the festival is rapidly becoming one of Alabama’s most anticipated yearly events.⭐ MEDIA CONTACTEmail: info@furnacechickenfest.comSponsorship: sponsors@furnacechickenfest.comWebsite: http://www.FurnaceChickenFest.com

