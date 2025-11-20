Morgan Business Sales Releases 2025 Mid-Year Facilities Management Sector M&A Report

Morgan Business Sales

Latest Mergers and Acquisition trends, valuation benchmarks, and strategic insights shaping Australia’s facilities management sector are detailed in new report.

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, November 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Morgan Business Sales has published its comprehensive 2025 Mid-Year Facilities Management Sector Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A) Report, presenting a detailed analysis of mergers and acquisitions activity within the sector amid a challenging economic landscape. The report highlights how despite macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainties, M&A deal volume remains resilient, with approximately 7,600 global deals closed in Q1 2025 - a 6% increase over the previous year.Key findings reveal that the sector’s momentum is driven by its mission-critical demand, recurring revenue models, and consolidation trends. Strategic growth factors identified include digital transformation, sustainability initiatives, and the expansion of service portfolios aimed at enhancing technological capabilities and operational efficiency. However, rising input costs and labor market pressures continue to influence deal structures and valuation outcomes.The report spotlights notable transactions led by private equity-backed firms across diverse sub-sectors such as fire safety, HVAC services, security, and landscaping, demonstrating sustained investor confidence. Valuation indices reflect mixed movements, with the Lincoln Facilities Services Index at 14.0x EV/EBITDA as of Q1 2025, down slightly from the prior quarter, while the S&P 1500 Environmental and Facilities Services Index rose to 17.8x, indicating strong interest in select market segments.For business owners considering exit or succession plans, the report offers valuable benchmarks and insights that can assist in positioning companies effectively. Buyers can also leverage the analysis to identify acquisition opportunities aligned with growth and innovation strategies.Morgan Business Sales encourages stakeholders to review this insightful report to better understand the factors shaping the facilities management M&A landscape in Australia and to support informed decision-making in an evolving market environment.For further information or a confidential discussion on how these trends apply to specific businesses, Morgan Business Sales can be contacted via phone or email, with full details available on their website here: https://morganbusinesssales.com/

