LEO Flight Unveils Solo JetBike: The World’s First Electric Air Speeder, Now Open for Pre-Orders

PENDLETON, IN, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LEO Flight has revealed the Solo JetBike, the world’s first electric air speeder and a major leap toward practical personal flight. The aircraft is entering its final development phase, and pre-orders are now open ahead of its planned release in 2026.

The Solo JetBike is a compact electric-jet vehicle with no exposed propellers, offering a smooth, intuitive flying experience. Its distributed electric-jet propulsion system delivers precise, responsive control that feels unlike any traditional aircraft — light, direct, and exhilarating.

Designed to operate under FAA Part 103 ultralight rules, the JetBike can be flown in the U.S. without a pilot license, making personal flight more accessible than ever.

“With the JetBike, we’re turning the dream of personal flight into something real and attainable,” said Carlos Salaff, Co-Founder of LEO Flight. “It’s compact, approachable, and thrilling.”

The JetBike builds on technology proven by LEO Flight’s LX1-R Technology Demonstrator, which validated the company’s electric-jet propulsion architecture. The JetBike adapts that system into a single-seat electric aircraft engineered for stability, simplicity, and a wide range of pilot skill levels.

Its propeller-free design removes one of the primary hazards found in personal aerial vehicles and opens new possibilities for safe operation in suitable low-altitude environments. The electric-jet system also reduces maintenance and noise compared to combustion engines while delivering a clean, powerful flight profile.

https://www.leoflight.com/leo-solo

As part of the rollout, LEO Flight is offering media interviews, development-update access, and scheduled opportunities for journalists to view the aircraft. Select members of the press and industry partners will receive early test-flight access in 2026.

Founded by automotive designer Carlos Salaff and aerospace innovator Pete Bitar, LEO Flight aims to redefine personal air mobility through elegant, practical electric-jet technology. The Solo JetBike is the first step in the company’s broader vision for the next generation of personal flight.

