PRESS RELEASE – FROM THE OFFICE OF THE MINISTER OF FINANCE

SAMOA, November 20 - Transition of Management at Sheraton Samoa Beach Resort (Mulifanua)

The Government of Samoa, through the Samoa National Provident Fund (SNPF) as the major shareholder, confirms that the shareholders and Board of Mulifanua Beach Resort-Samoa Limited (“MBRS”) have formally resolved to terminate the Management Agreement with Marriott International for the property known as Sheraton Samoa Beach Resort at Mulifanua, effective 31 December 2025.

This decision was made jointly by the shareholders and Board of MBRS, and has been endorsed by Cabinet following comprehensive review and consultation. The decision relates only to the Sheraton Samoa Beach Resort in Mulifanua, and does not affect any other properties in Samoa currently managed by Marriott International.

Acknowledgement of Partnership with Marriott International

The Government acknowledges and deeply appreciates Marriott lnternational’s professionalism, leadership, and partnership throughout the past 1O full operating years managing the Sheraton Samoa Beach Resort.

Marriott International has played a significant role in building Samoa’s profile as a high-quality hospitality destination. The Government emphasises that this transition is not a reflection on Marriott’s performance or brand, but rather a strategic decision by the shareholders to reposition the property in preparation for future investment.

The Government of Samoa and SNPF maintain the highest regard for the Marriott brand, its global reputation, and its continuing presence in Samoa through the other property it manages.

Transition to Owner Management

From 1 January 2026, management of the Sheraton Samoa Beach Resort will transition to the Owner, MBRS, which will assume direct operational control under the new name Samoa Beach Resort, pending completion of the ongoing sale process.

This transition has been carefully planned in collaboration with Marriott International to ensure that operations remain stable, guests experience no disruption, and employees are fully supported throughout the process.

The Government is satisfied that the transition plan upholds sound governance, corporate due diligence, and regulatory compliance.

Commitment to Employees and Stakeholders

The MBRS Board has assured Government that the welfare and employment continuity of staff remain a top priority.

The Owner intends to retain all current employees following the management changeover. For those who choose to pursue other opportunities, the process will be conducted fairly, transparently, and in full compliance with Samoa’s labour laws, including the payment of all contractual and statutory entitlements.

The Government commends MBRS and Marriott for managing this process with professionalism and respect, ensuring stability for staff and the ongoing strength of Samoa’s tourism industry.

Government Oversight and Future Outlook

This transition represents a strategic step in MBRS’s restructuring plan to strengthen the Resort’s financial position, prepare for new investment, and enhance Samoa’s overall tourism offering.

Through the Samoa National Provident Fund and other government shareholding entities, the Government will continue to exercise oversight to ensure that the transition serves the best interests of staff, shareholders, and the people of Samoa.

The Government remains confident that the Sheraton Samoa Beach Resort, under its new name and management, will continue to contribute significantly to employment, economic growth, and Samoa’s international reputation as a welcoming destination for visitors and investors alike.

Hon. Mulipola Anarosa Ale Molioo

Minister of Finance and Minister responsible for Samoa National Provident Fund

PEPA O FAAMATALAGA

Suia o Pulega a le Faletalimalo i le Sheraton Samoa Beach Resort (Mulifanua)

Ua fa’amaonia aloaia le fa’aiugafonoina e Sui Fai Sea Uma ma le Komiti Fa’atonu a le Mulitanua Beach Resort Samoa Limited (“MBRS”), ina ia ta’amutaina le Maliega taiga paaga sa sainia ma le Kamupani Fa’avaomalo a le Mariott mo le Faletalimalo o le Sheraton Samoa Beach Resort i Mulifanua, e amata atu i le aso 31 Tesema, 2025.

0 lenei ta’aiuga ua autasi ai Sui uma o loo umia Sea e aofia ai ma le Sui Autu o le Fa’alapotopotoga mo le Lumana’i Manuia o Samoa (SNPF) ma le Komiti Fa’atonu a le MBRS, ma ua mae’a ta’amaonia e le Kapeneta. 0 lenei ta’aiuga e ta’aautu lea i le Sheraton Samoa Beach Resort i Mulitanua ma e le a’afia ai isi Faletalimalo i totonu o Samoa o lo’o puleaina e le Mariott International.

Fa’afetai Aloaia o le Faiga Paaga ma le Mariott

Mai le Malo o Samoa, e fia fa’amauina ai le agaga fa’atetai tele i le Mariott i la tatou faiga pa’aga ma le galueaina o le Faletalimalo i lena 10 tausaga.

Ua maitauina le siitia maualuga o galuega i Faletalimalo i Samoa nei, aemaise le fa’alauiloaina atili o Samoa i tagata tafafao mai le lalolagi. 0 le naunautaiga foi lea o le Malo i lenei fesuiaiga e le ona o ni lape i se auaunaga a le Mariott, ae o fuafuaga alu alu mamao mo le lumanai manuia o ana tupe fa’afaigaluega.

E maualuga pea le fa’aeaea ma le amanaia e le Malo o Samoa ma le SNPF o le tautua ma le auaunaga fa’aauau pea a le Mariott i totonu o Samoa e ala atu i nisi foi o Faletalimalo o lo’o latou puleaina.

Pulega fou

E amata atu i le aso 1 lanuari 2026, o le a fa’amutaina ai loa le auaunaga a le Mariott ma amatalia ai Joa le Pulega fou ma Iona fa’agaioiina i lalo o le Samoa Beach Resort, e fa’aauau ai le fa’amaeaina o le fa’atauese atu o le Faletalimalo.

0 le manulati ua autasi i ai le Mariott ma le MBRS o le mautinoa le sologa lelei o galuega masani, le fa’aauauina o galuega fa’atino i tulaga aupito sili ona maualuga e

pei ona masani ai mo malo feasiasi a le Faletalimalo, aemaise o le fa’amautuina o avanoa faigaluega mo tagata galulue.

0 le agaga maualuga a le Malo, o lenei suiga ua fa’atinoina i lalo o Pulega lelei ma le taualoa, taiala talafeagai ma o lo’o lima taitaiina i tulafono fa’avae.

Tu’utu’uga mo Tagata Faigaluega ma Tagata Lautele

Ua fa’amautinoa e le Komiti Fa’atonu a le MBRS le Malo o Samoa o le fa’aauauina ma le fa’atumauina uma o le aufaigaluega o lo’o galulue i le taimi nei. E i ai le talitonuga e faia lava le filifiliga saoloto a le tagata ia. E i ai nisi o le a filifili mo nisi avanoa. E lima taitaiina le Pulega fou i le fa’atinoina o lenei suiga i ala masani o faiga fa’avae, Tulafono Fa’atonutonu ma isi Tulafono a Samoa e faapito augafa i fa’amanuiaga faa-konekarate mo le aufaigaluega e agava’a.

E momoli le fa’afetai tele a le Malo o Samoa i le MBRS ma le Mariotti le faatinoina o lenei fuafuaga i Iona tulaga maualuga ma le fa’aaloalogia ina ia mautinoa le faatumauina pea o le aufaigaluega aemaise le si’itia maualuga o Samoa i itu aoaotetele mo Tagata Tafafao Maimoa mai Fafo.

Va’ava’aiga Lautele ma Fuafuaga alualu mamao a le Malo

0 le suiga i le Pulega o se la’asaga taua lea mo le Faletalimalo aua le toe fetu’unaiga o tulaga tau tupe aemaise o le puleaina lelei o ana aseta mo le fa’atuputupulaia o tulaga tau tulisi i totonu o Samoa.

0 le naunauta’iga a le Malo o Samoa, e tauala atu i le Fa’alapotopoga o Faatupugatupe mo le Lumanai Manuia o Samoa ma isi Paaga Fai Sea,

ina ia fa’aauau le lelei o le Suiga o Pulega aua ona Sui fai Sea uma aemaise o tagatanuu o Samoa.

0 le agaga maualuga foi a le Malo, o le a fa’aauauina pea e le Samoa Beach Resort i lalo ale ta’ita’iga a le Pulega fou le tulaga maualuga i auaunaga lautele, tamaoaiga aemaise o le siitia lea o le tulaga o Samoa i atunuu i fafo aua le faaulufaleina mai o tagata maimoa mai fafo ma tagata faipisinisi aua le atinaeina o Samoa mo le lumanai.

Soifua ma ia Manuia

Hon. Mulipola Anarosa Ale-Molio’o

Minisita o Tupe ma le Minisita mo le Fa’alapotopotoga Fa’aputugatupe mo le Lumanai Manuia o Samoa

November 20, 2025