DHS Applauds White House Lawsuit Against California’s Unconstitutional Anti-Cop Legislation That Endangers Federal Law Enforcement

ICE agents face an 8,000% increase in death threats, in addition to a 1,000% increase in assaults against them

WASHINGTON – The United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) applauded the Trump administration's lawsuit filed this week against the State of California and Governor Gavin Newsom over two recently enacted laws that will endanger federal law enforcement and further embolden violent political extremists.

California’s so-called No Secret Police Act (SB 627) bans law enforcement officers from wearing protective face coverings to protect their identities in the line of duty. The state’s so-called No Vigilantes Act (SB 805) requires non-uniformed federal law enforcement officers to effectively dox themselves by displaying ID to criminals while on the job. Both are set to go into effect January 1, 2026.

While conducting operations, DHS law enforcement officers clearly identify themselves as law enforcement while wearing masks to protect themselves from being doxed and targeted by highly sophisticated gangs like Tren de Aragua and MS-13, other violent criminal gangs, and domestic terror groups like Antifa. Officers still clearly identify themselves as police, typically by wearing vests marked with "ICE/ERO" or "Homeland Security."

"The Sanctuary politicians of California want to make it easier for violent political extremists to target our brave men and women of federal law enforcement for enforcing immigration laws and keeping the American people safe. This demonization is going to get somebody killed," Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement. "Both laws violate the Constitution’s Supremacy Clause, which makes it clear that California does not control federal law enforcement. That is why the Trump administration is taking this matter to court and why we look forward to these laws being overturned in due time."

DHS has previously called on Governor Newsom to veto The No Secret Police Act. These laws come at a time when ICE agents face an 8,000% increase in death threats, in addition to a 1,000% increase in assaults.

