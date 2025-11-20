Anti-ICE Rioting, Bomb and Death Threats Lead Chicago-Area Officials to Impose ‘Civil Emergency Order’

Weekend Broadview, Illinois clash results in 21 arrests and leaves four police officers injured

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) today called out sanctuary politicians in and around Chicago, after officials in nearby Broadview, Illinois had to declare a “Civil Emergency” in the wake of injuries to local and state police, a death threat against the village mayor, and a bomb threat against a municipal building.

“For well over a month, rioters have attacked the Broadview field office and Illinois streets,” said a senior DHS official. “They have created serious public safety and officer safety threats: assaulting law enforcement, attacking law enforcement with vehicles, throwing tear gas cans, slashing tires, getting arrested with firearms in their possession, blocking the entrance of the building, and trespassing on private property.

“Now, local officials were forced to declare a ‘Civil Emergency’ given police injuries, a death threat, and a bomb threat.

“All this garbage about ICE facilities is contributing to our officers facing an 8000% increase in death threats against them. As ICE arrests and removes criminal illegal aliens and public safety threats from the U.S., the agency has worked diligently to obtain greater necessary detention space while avoiding overcrowding.

“Further, Broadview is a processing center, not a detention center. Detainees are briefly processed before being transferred to detention facilities. Some of the worst of the worst including pedophiles, gang members, and rapists have been processed through the facility in recent weeks.”

Specifically, the Village of Broadview declared a “Civil Emergency Order” following a series of threats against village officials. A village spokesperson said a death threat was made against the Mayor of Broadview on October 13; the FBI has been notified of the threat. Village Hall received a bomb threat via phone call on September 4.

Over the past weekend, the Village of Broadview said threats to village officials had grown on Saturday, November 15, after “out-of-town protestors, non-Broadview residents” tried to “storm Village Hall” and threatened to “shut down” a board meeting scheduled for Monday.

In addition, a clash on that Saturday between protestors who jumped security barriers and law enforcement outside the Broadview ICE processing center led to 21 arrests. The clash also left at least four officers, including two Village of Broadview police officers, one Illinois State police officer, and a Cook County Sheriff’s Office deputy, injured. The two Broadview officers and the Cook County deputy were later taken to the hospital.

In response, the mayor issued the Civil Emergency Order on Monday, November 17.

According to a press release from the Village of Broadview, the emergency order will remain in place until the mayor determines threats to village officials are no longer in place.

# # #