ICE Arrests Violent Criminal Illegal Alien Wanted for Beating, Kidnapping, and Sexually Assaulting Woman in Houston, TX

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced the arrest of Cesar Orlando Castro Serrano, a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador, wanted by police since 2023 after he allegedly beat a 22-year-old Houston woman in the head with a tire iron and sexually assaulted her before leaving her in a wooded area behind an apartment complex in critical condition.

In March 2023, the Houston Police Department charged Castro Serrano with aggravated sexual assault, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and aggravated kidnapping. He was on the run from local authorities until ICE arrested this heinous criminal on November 10, 2025, in Katy, Texas. Castro Serrano was then transferred to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office to face justice for his crimes. ICE lodged an arrest detainer with the Harris County Jail to ensure he is not released back into American neighborhoods.

“This barbaric criminal beat a 22-year-old Houston woman in the head with a tire iron and sexually assaulted her before leaving her to die in a wooded area behind an apartment complex in critical condition. This heinous predator should have never been in our country,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “After two years on the run, ICE law enforcement officers arrested this criminal illegal alien and turned him over to local authorities to face justice for his crimes. President Trump and Secretary Noem will not allow criminal illegal aliens to continue to victimize American citizens. If you come to our country illegally and victimize Americans, we will find you and arrest you. That’s a promise.”

Castro Serrano entered the United States illegally in 2015 under the Obama administration and an immigration judge ordered a final removal the following year.

DHS law enforcement is committed to protecting American communities every day from another senseless tragedy like this taking place in another town, to another family. Victims of illegal alien crime may receive support from the Victims of Immigration Crime Engagement (VOICE) Office by contacting 1-855-488-6423.

