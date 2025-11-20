ICYMI: “An illegal immigrant killed my daughter. Katie and Illinois are both getting justice”

“Instead of acting with compassion or foresight, Illinois leaders encouraged and even incentivized illegal immigration, sending a dangerous message that anyone could come here without consequence.”- Joe Abraham

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) today highlighted Angel Dad Joe Abraham’s op-ed in Fox News, In September, DHS announced Operation Midway Blitz in honor of his daughter Katie Abraham, who was killed in a drunk driving hit-and-run car wreck caused by criminal illegal alien Julio Cucul-Bol in Illinois.

Joe and Katie Abraham

The operation targets criminal illegal aliens who flocked to Chicago and Illinois because they knew Governor J.B. Pritzker and his sanctuary policies would protect them and allow them to roam free on American streets.

A portion of the op-ed is below, and the full article can be found online here.

“Katie was violently killed on Jan. 19, 2025, in a way no parent should ever have to imagine. She was a passenger in a car stopped at a red light when an illegal alien, driving drunk at nearly 80 miles per hour, slammed into the back of their vehicle. The driver, Julio Cucul-Bol, a Guatemalan national in the country illegally and using false Mexican identification, stole from us a bright, loving young woman with her whole life ahead of her.

...

“Instead of acting with compassion or foresight, Illinois leaders encouraged and even incentivized illegal immigration, sending a dangerous message that anyone could come here without consequence. That’s not compassion — that’s cruelty. It shows no regard for the safety of residents and no empathy for the struggles, abuse and exploitation suffered by the very people making that perilous journey.

“After Katie’s death, I met with dozens of DHS and ICE agents and support staff in Chicago. I also sat down with Acting ICE Director Todd Lyons, and we spoke at length about how open-border policies are tearing apart our communities. The contrast couldn’t have been more stark. I was struck by their professionalism, compassion and dedication. These men and women are not the villains that some politicians and activists make them out to be. They are Americans trying to do their jobs — to restore order and balance after years of dangerous neglect. Each of the dozens of men and women I met were competent, professional and deeply committed to keeping our communities safer.

....

“That’s why I support 'Operation Midway Blitz,' because it’s time to bring accountability back to our immigration system. It’s time to put the safety of Americans ahead of political games. And it’s time to honor Katie — not just with words, but with action.”

# # #