Making America Safe Again: ICE Arrests More Murderers, Pedophiles, Rapists, and Drug Traffickers

President Trump and Secretary Noem unleashed ICE to target the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens

WASHINGTON – U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) announced the arrest of more worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens from across the country including those convicted of murder, child sex crimes, rape, and drug trafficking.

“Every day, the brave men and women of ICE put their lives on the line to remove the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens from American streets. Just yesterday, ICE arrested murderers, pedophiles, rapists, and drug traffickers,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “Secretary Noem is delivering on the President’s mandate from the American people to remove criminal illegal aliens—many let in by the previous administration—from our country.”

Yesterday’s arrests include:

Jomo Christophe Avila, a criminal illegal alien from Belize, convicted for lewd lascivious behavior, lewd or lascivious battery victim 12 to 16 years old in Miami, Florida.

Miguel Angel Ramirez-Benitez, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for murder in Goshen, New York.

Wilver Otoniel Laparra-Gonzalez, a criminal illegal alien from Guatemala, convicted for attempted rape and attempted criminal sexual act in Auburn, New York.

Higinio Rodriguez-Ramirez, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for burglary of a habitation in Johnson County, Texas.

Mario Gonzalez-Delgado, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute more than 100 kilograms of marijuana in Eagle Pass, Texas.

# # #