ICE Arrests More Worst of the Worst Criminal Illegal Aliens Including Child Pornographers, Gang Members, and Murderers Across the Country

70% of ICE arrests are of criminal illegal aliens charged or convicted of a crime in the U.S.

WASHINGTON — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) today announced more arrests of some of the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens from across the country, including child pornographers, gang members, and murderers.

“Every town is a border town because of 4 years of mass illegal migration into our country. Our ICE law enforcement officers are arresting the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens in American communities,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “Just yesterday, ICE arrested child pornographers, MS-13 gang members, and murderers. We are thankful for our law enforcement officers who put their lives on the line to remove these heinous criminals from our neighborhoods.”

Yesterday’s arrests include:

Francisco Luna-Tristan, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted of indecency with a child sexual contact in Kerr County, Texas.

Hsa Mu Na, a criminal illegal alien from Thailand, convicted of producing, distributing, and possessing child pornography in the United States District Court, District of Nebraska.

David Diaz-Alvarado, a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador and confirmed MS-13 gang member, convicted of murder in aid of racketeering in the U.S. District Court, District of Maryland.

Kevin Damian Duhaney, a criminal illegal alien from Jamaica, convicted of criminal possession of a firearm and attempted assault in Hempstead, New York.

Leonel Longoria-Aquirino, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in Dallas, Texas.

