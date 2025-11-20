DHS Continues to Catch the Worst of the Worst During Operation Charlotte’s Web

While the media and sanctuary politicians vilify law enforcement, DHS arrests domestic violence assailants, burglars, and drunk drivers

WASHINGTON — In a major win for residents of the Charlotte, North Carolina area, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced that it has arrested over 250 illegal aliens from the Charlotte area. Among those arrested are numerous criminal illegal aliens with extensive immigration and criminal histories, including domestic violence, assault, breaking and entering, larceny, and driving while intoxicated.

“While the media and sanctuary politicians try and spread falsehoods and demean DHS law enforcement, the men and woman of DHS are risking their lives and saftey to arrest illegal criminal aliens that are victimizing Americans,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “We are going to continue to do our job and stand up for North Carolinians who live in fear because of violent criminal illegal aliens.”

Some of the Worst of the Worst arrested in Charlotte so far include:

Walter Jose Esquivel, a criminal illegal alien from Guatemala with a final order of removal from 2022, convicted for domestic violence, threats and assaults and previously arrested for injury to personal property.

Carlos Torres-Antonio, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for driving while intoxicated, driving without a valid license, and previously arrested for assault with a deadly weapon.

Jose Alberto Pena, a criminal illegal alien from Belize, convicted for breaking and entering, larceny, and tampering with a vehicle and previously arrested for robbery with a firearm/dangerous weapon.

Carlos Javier Mejia-Vargas, a criminal illegal alien from Honduras, convicted for tampering with a vehicle/theft, driving while under the influence, and possession of a controlled substance.

Tomas Antonio Sanchez, a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador, convicted for driving while intoxicated and driving under the influence and has been arrested for inflicting corporal injury, criminal use of a weapon/discharge, and criminal discharge of a firearm in an occupied dwelling.

Moises Benitez-Diaz, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for felony larceny and previously arrested for possession of stolen goods.

Hernan Soto-Vargas, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, issued an order of removal in 2020 and convicted for driving while intoxicated and previously arrested for communication threats, and possession of cocaine.

Junior Hilario Euceda-Rosales, a criminal illegal alien from Honduras with an active immigration warrant, convicted for possession of controlled substances, criminal trespass, illegal reentry and previously arrested for lewd conduct, battery, fleeing, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Sergio Cabrera-Alfaro, a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador, convicted on two counts of driving while intoxicated.

