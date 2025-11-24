Foxwynd Foundation Renews Partnership for Project Sweet Peas’ NICU Families

Foxwynd Foundation’s renewed $20,000 grant will help Project Sweet Peas provide vital food, fuel, and travel support to families facing a NICU stay.

WARWICK, RI, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Project Sweet Peas, a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting families with infants in Neonatal Intensive Care Units (NICUs), proudly announces the renewal of its partnership with The Foxwynd Foundation. This ongoing collaboration helps sustain Project Sweet Peas’ Food & Fuel Program, which provides vital financial assistance to families navigating the emotional and financial challenges of a NICU stay.The Foxwynd Foundation, through its Donor Advised Fund (DAF), has generously committed a $20,000 grant to Project Sweet Peas. This renewed support will allow the organization to continue assisting low- and moderate-income families in 2026, helping to offset the cost of meals, fuel, and travel for parents with babies in the NICU.The Food & Fuel Program helps families shoulder the financial strain that often accompanies a NICU stay, including medical bills, reduced income, and other unexpected expenses. By offering gas, food, and transportation gift cards, as well as financial awards, Project Sweet Peas provides meaningful relief to families when they need it most.“We are humbled by the continued generosity of The Foxwynd Foundation,” said Corin Nava, Executive Director of Project Sweet Peas. “Their support allows us to continue focusing on assisting low- and moderate-income families, making a meaningful difference in the lives of NICU parents during an incredibly stressful time.”“When a family faces the uncertainty of a NICU stay, every act of kindness can ease their burden. Through our renewed partnership with Project Sweet Peas, Foxwynd Foundation reaffirms its belief that hope grows stronger when compassion meets action.”— Gloria Gálvez, Grant & Partnership Manager, The Foxwynd FoundationThe cost of specialized medical care can quickly become overwhelming. Many parents must take unpaid leave or even leave their jobs entirely to remain by their baby’s side, leading to a sudden loss of income. Added expenses such as travel, parking, meals away from home, and childcare for siblings’ further strain already tight budgets. Combined with the emotional toll of having a critically ill newborn, these financial pressures can push families to the brink of crisis. For many, the joy of finally bringing their baby home is shadowed by mounting medical debt and financial uncertainty.Since its inception in 2009, Project Sweet Peas has supported more than 200,000 families, providing services that empower and comfort families of fragile infants and inspire hope through remembrance for those affected by pregnancy and infant loss.For more information about Project Sweet Peas and ways to support their mission, please visit www.projectsweetpeas.com ________________________________________About Project Sweet PeasProject Sweet Peas is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting families with infants in the NICU and those affected by pregnancy and infant loss. Through various programs and services, the organization provides comfort, support, and financial assistance to families during challenging times.About The Foxwynd FoundationThe Foxwynd Foundation is a multi-million-dollar private foundation that awards grants supporting housing, healthcare, and environmental sustainability initiatives nationwide.________________________________________MEDIA CONTACTSPamela VillagraExecutive Director, The Foxwynd Foundation484-750-5468 | pvillagra@foxwyndfoundation.org

