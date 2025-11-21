Horror Feature LET’S BE JOLLY, Now Moving Into Its Next Phase of Development
Twilight Terror Pictures announces new development milestones and investor access for the upcoming holiday horror feature ‘Let’s Be Jolly.’
Described as a chilling blend of small-town Christmas charm and eerie supernatural terror, Let’s Be Jolly follows the unsettling story of a community forced to confront a sinister presence during the holiday season. The film aims to join the ranks of modern seasonal horror, delivering a fresh mythology, strong emotional stakes, and an atmospheric cinematic style.
“Let’s Be Jolly represents everything we stand for — bold storytelling, a safe creative environment, and a cinematic experience built with integrity from the ground up.”
— Quint Gabriel, Founder of Twilight Terror Pictures
Twilight Terror Pictures has also launched the film’s private investor access portal at https://investinjolly.com, allowing approved investors to review official materials and learn more about the production.
“Let’s Be Jolly is designed to be a modern holiday tradition for horror fans,” said Quint Gabriel, Producer and CEO of Twilight Terror Pictures. “It’s emotionally charged, visually striking, and built for audiences who love elevated horror with real mythology behind it.”
More announcements — including casting updates, production timelines, and exclusive first-look materials — will be revealed as the project moves further into development.
About Twilight Terror Pictures
Twilight Terror Pictures is an independent horror production company focused on elevated, cinematic genre storytelling. The company develops original features rooted in atmosphere, mythology, and emotional depth. Upcoming projects include Let’s Be Jolly, slated for a 2026 release.
