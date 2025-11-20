Outpatient transformation key to reducing waiting lists, Royal College of Physicians says in response to Public Accounts Committee report

The Royal College of Physicians has responded to the Public Accounts Committee’s report Reducing NHS Waiting Times for Elective Care, which examines why key recovery targets have been missed despite investment.

Dr Hilary Williams, clinical vice president of the Royal College of Physicians, said: “This report makes clear that patients are still waiting far too long for the care they need, and we welcome the recognition that reform of outpatient care is key to reducing waiting lists.

“As the report highlights, successful health transformation programmes are those shaped by clinicians. We especially welcome the recommendations for the Department of Health and Social Care to set out its plans to secure clinical engagement on its outpatients transformation programme and for NHS England to set meaningful targets that have clinical support. Clinical engagement and buy in is critical. The RCP is not clear what evidence, for example, underpins the 10 Year Health Plan aim to replace two-thirds of outpatient appointments with services delivered through the NHS App.

“Outpatient transformation will depend on practical, patient focused and trusted approaches designed by those delivering care every day. The RCP stands ready to assist the government and NHS England with clinical expertise and the frontline experience of our members. Government policy must break down silos between hospital, community and primary care, commit to support people with chronic disease to live well and avoid multiple fragmented hospital appointments.

“The report also raises an important risk that digital tools are being treated as a 'cure-all'. We welcome its recognition of the challenges highlighted in our written evidence, particularly around physicians lacking the right IT to deliver outpatient care remotely. A government plan and funding to get rid of legacy IT and connect digital systems across the NHS, as the report recommends, would be a major step forward and welcomed by clinicians frustrated by outdated technology on a daily basis.”