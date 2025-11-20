OSCE Presence enhances Albanian Police capacities against financial crimes

Analysts of the Albanian State Police’s Financial Analysis Unit strengthened their skills in detecting and investigating suspicious financial transactions during a four-day training organized by the OSCE Presence in Albania from 17 to 20 November 2025.

The programme focused on advanced bank account analysis in Excel, methods for identifying irregular financial patterns and hands-on use of i2 Analyst’s Notebook to visualise criminal networks and improve financial intelligence products.

The activity supports the implementation of the intelligence-led policing model, increasing the effectiveness of investigations into financial crimes, money laundering and related illicit activities. It was supported by the International Criminal Investigative Training Assistance Program of the U.S. Department of Justice (ICITAP).

This is the second training in this field conducted by the OSCE Presence in Albania, reaffirming its commitment to helping law enforcement institutions build professional expertise, strengthen analytical methodologies and enhance inter-institutional co-operation for a stronger and more modern financial analysis system in Albania.