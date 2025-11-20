OSCE High Commissioner on National Minorities Christophe Kamp visits Estonia

OSCE High Commissioner on National Minorities Christophe Kamp visited Estonia from 10 to 14 November 2025, where he delivered the opening speech at the International Conference on Integration “Unity and diversity – searching for balance”.

“Integration is a two-way process that requires openness, dialogue and participation from all sides. It means ensuring that every individual feels that they belong: that they have a stake in the common future, that their voice matters, and that they can preserve and express their own cultural, linguistic and ethnic identities,” said Kamp at the conference, which was organized by the Estonian Integration Foundation – a longstanding partner of the office of the HCNM – on 12 November in Tallinn.

“This shared sense of belonging – unity, in a way – is what transforms diversity from a potential source of tension into a source of strength,” he said.

Kamp took the opportunity of his visit to discuss Estonia’s evolving integration policies and recent legislative developments with representatives of the Government. He met with Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna and Undersecretary for Global Affairs at the Foreign Ministry Minna-Liina Lind, Secretary General at the Education Ministry Triin Laasi-Õige, Deputy Secretary General for Internal Security

at the Interior Ministry Joosep Kaasik, Chancellor of Justice Ülle Madise, and representatives of the Culture Ministry.

He also met with representatives of the Estonian Public Broadcasting (ERR) and public TV channel ETV+ to discuss the role of media in fostering social cohesion. At the Integration Foundation, he gained insight into Estonia’s integration strategies and tools, including evidence-based integration monitoring. At the Estonian Institute of Historical Memory, he had the opportunity to discuss the role of historical narratives in diverse societies.

The High Commissioner also travelled to Narva to learn more about the integration challenges and opportunities in a region with a significant Russian-speaking minority. He met with members of the Cultural Council of National Minorities, representing Russian, Ukrainian, Polish, Tatar, Jewish and other communities, at the Estonian Language House. He also discussed the ongoing education reform and its impact on minority communities in the region with local education practitioners.