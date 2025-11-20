OSCE equips Ukrainian border guards with new protective gear to strengthen chemical emergency response capacity

The OSCE Support Programme for Ukraine (SPU) has provided the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine (SBGS) with protective equipment to enhance its ability to respond swiftly and safely to chemical emergencies. The handover, which took place on 20 November 2025 in Kyiv, included 550 sets of coveralls (including suits, gloves, and over-boots), gasmasks with filters, 400 respirators with 2 filters each, and five portable decontamination systems designed to ensure immediate chemical decontamination for civilians and personnel near affected areas.

“The received gear will significantly raise the readiness of border personnel to react operatively to chemical emergencies and to have our staff well-protected. This is a real contribution to security of our borders and safety of Ukrainian citizens,” said Roman Yuriev, Chief of the Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Protection Sector of the State Border Guards Service Administration.

Earlier this year, twenty-one representatives of the State Border Guard Service strengthened their practical skills in responding to chemical threats during a training session organized by the SPU. The training combined analytical insights and hands-on exercises tailored to real risks faced in the line of duty.

In today’s interconnected economy, the cross-border movement of chemicals — combined with the additional risks created by the ongoing war and damage to industrial infrastructure — heightens the likelihood of accidents involving toxic substances. In chemical emergencies affecting border regions, the SBGS is often the first to detect and initially contain such hazards, coordinate on-scene response, and support civilian protection agencies in minimizing harm to local populations. The newly provided equipment will further enable border personnel to carry out these critical functions quickly and effectively.

These efforts are part of the “Enhancing Ukraine’s Chemical Emergency Response Capacity” project implemented by the OSCE with financial contributions of participating States and partners for co-operation; full list of donors is available here: https://www.osce.org/osce-secretariat-exb-support-programme-for-ukraine/539480