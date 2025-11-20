ConServ Introduces the CMV 1300 G: A 12.7 cu. ft. Pharmaceutical Refrigerator Engineered for Professional Reliability

cmv1300prnov1

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ConServ, a division of Equator Advanced Appliances, announces the launch of the CMV 1300 G, a 12.7 cu. ft. commercial/pharmaceutical refrigerator designed to meet the stringent demands of hospitals, pharmacies, labs, and medical facilities where temperature stability is critical to safety and compliance.

Built to protect sensitive medications, vaccines, and biological materials, the CMV 1300 G offers a temperature range of 35.6°F – 46.4°F, supported by a No Frost system that eliminates manual defrosting while maintaining continuous, stable cooling. Measuring 64 x 23.4 x 28 inches (HxWxD), the unit provides generous, organized storage via four durable grill shelves and a bright interior LED light that ensures full visibility without affecting internal conditions.

Routine monitoring and accurate recordkeeping are simplified through the refrigerator’s built-in USB data port and WiFi compatibility, enabling facilities to access operational logs and remote oversight for regulatory compliance. Staff also benefit from the clear electronic display, offering real-time high/low temperature readings and easy adjustment of the system’s seven settings—covering refrigeration, fan operation, defrosting, alarms, and lighting.

To safeguard critical contents, the CMV 1300 G integrates multiple protective features, including a secure door lock, open-door alarm, and high-low temperature alarm, ensuring immediate alerts if conditions drift outside acceptable ranges. Adjustable feet support freestanding or built-in placement, while the unit’s 110V operation with R600a refrigerant ensures both efficiency and environmental responsibility.

Tested to medical-grade standards and carrying ETL certification, the CMV 1300 G stands as a dependable refrigeration solution for high-demand environments that require accuracy, reliability, and secure storage. The model is backed by Equator’s 1-year parts and labor warranty.

About Equator Advanced Appliances

Since 1991, Equator Advanced Appliances has been a global leader in innovative, eco-friendly home and specialty appliances. With a focus on efficiency, safety, and space-conscious design, Equator provides appliances for residential, commercial, and professional environments—including healthcare, hospitality, and research settings. The company remains committed to delivering durable, high-quality products that support the needs of modern consumers and essential industries worldwide.

