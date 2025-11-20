Commissioner Miller Observes National Rural Health Day

Miller highlights impact of rural hospitals across the Lone Star State

AUSTIN – Today, Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller and the Texas Department of Agriculture's State Office of Rural Health (SORH) recognize and celebrate National Rural Health Day, which also marks the second year of Rural Health Day in Texas. Partnering with the Texas Rural Health Association, the two organizations have committed to advocating for continued improvement in Texas rural health care.

“Rural communities are the backbone of Texas,” said Commissioner Miller. “From our small-town clinics to our frontier hospitals, rural healthcare professionals work tirelessly to provide quality care to their neighbors across the Lone Star State.”

Since 2011, the National Organization of State Offices of Rural Health has set aside the third Thursday of November to celebrate the "Power of Rural.” National Rural Health Day was created to showcase rural America and increase awareness of rural health-related issues. Events recognizing National Rural Health Day are taking place across the state today and promoting the efforts of the Texas State Office of Rural Health.

“I want to thank my State Office of Rural Health team for the incredible work they do to support this vital industry in Texas,” added Commissioner Sid Miller. “Their dedication helps keep our rural hospitals open, our clinics staffed, and our communities healthy. When rural Texas thrives, all of Texas thrives, and their efforts make that possible every single day.”

As part of this year’s Rural Health Day celebration, the Texas SORH will announce the winners of a photo contest following the theme, “The Power of Partnership: Rural Voices, Shared Vision.” The 2025 theme is dedicated to empowering and amplifying rural voices, encouraging collaboration, and creating a unified and synergized vision for advancing rural health care in our state. This photo contest highlights the grit and spirit of rural Texas by honoring the incredible work of rural healthcare providers, communities, organizations, State Offices of Rural Health, and other partners dedicated to strengthening rural America.

Nearly one in five Americans, around 61 million people, live in rural communities throughout the United States. Rural Health Day in Texas highlights the challenges that rural healthcare faces such as lack of access to care, hospital closures, provider shortages, long distances to hospitals, and scarcity of technology and up-to-date equipment.

“Rural healthcare providers are not just essential; they are the backbone of their communities,” Miller concluded. “Although they face ongoing challenges, rural providers are the most resilient around. Today, we celebrate them and their extraordinary impact. It is also a time to recognize their service and reaffirm our commitment to ensuring that rural Texans will always have access to the high-quality healthcare they deserve.”

Additional information about National Rural Health Day may be found here.

To learn more about the Texas Organization of Rural and Community Hospitals, click here.

To learn more about Texas State Office of Rural Health, click here.

