North Carolina Leaders Appointed to National Alliance for Care at Home Board of Directors

I’m honored to represent the collective voice of state associations and the dedicated home-based care providers not only across the nation, but of course member providers within AHHC of NC and SCHCHA!” — Tim Rogers

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Association for Home & Hospice Care of North Carolina (AHHC) is proud to announce the addition of its President and CEO of the Association for Home & Hospice Care of NC, Tim Rogers as well as Kristen Yntema, President and CEO of AuthoraCare Collective and AHHC Board of Directors Vice Chair, to the National Alliance for Care at Home Board of Directors.Rogers has been appointed to the Assembly of State Associations (ASA) seat on the Board He was unanimously recommended as the candidate by his peers in the Assembly of State Associations and subsequently reviewed by the Alliance’s Governance and Nominating Committee (GNC) and full Board of Directors. In conducting its business to fill vacant seats heading into 2026, the Board acted to appoint Rogers to the ASA seat.Joining him, Kristen Yntema has been elected to serve in the Hospice – Not-for-Profit Provider seat on the Board. Both leaders will officially take their seats in January 2026.“I’m honored to represent the collective voice of state associations and the dedicated home-based care providers not only across the nation, but of course member providers within AHHC of NC and SCHCHA!,” said Rogers. “This is an exciting time to strengthen our advocacy and unity and ensure the sustainability of care at home for patients, families, and caregivers.”Rogers and Yntema have both been instrumental in advancing home health, hospice, palliative, and home care services in North Carolina. Under Rogers’ 24 years of CEO leadership, AHHC of NC and SCHCHA have become a leading voice for state and national advocacy, provider education, and workforce initiatives. Yntema, as President and CEO of AuthoraCare Collective, has led one of the state’s largest and most respected not-for-profit hospice and palliative care organizations, known for its commitment to person-centered, mission-driven care.Rogers also serves on numerous state and national committees, councils and other Boards supporting the North Carolina and South Carolina home care, home health and hospice members. Most recently, he was reappointed to the State Health Coordinating Council (SHCC), overseeing state health policy and access, as well as CON methodology by Governor Roy Cooper and Governor Josh Stein. This honor, now bestowed upon Rogers, will be from four different North Carolina Governors to various Boards and Councils since 1995, representing our industry.About AHHCThe Association for Home & Hospice Care of North Carolina (AHHC), established in 1972, is a nonprofit health care trade association representing providers of home health, hospice, palliative care, personal care, private duty nursing and companion/sitter services. AHHC has a current membership of over 750 provider agencies and business affiliates and is proud to represent 98% of home health agencies and 96% of hospices in the State. AHHC strongly leads and advocates for their agency members, staff and the many patients they serve, and is recognized by colleagues, regulators, legislators, and our state’s Congressional delegation as one of the most active and effective home care and hospice associations in the US. Learn more at www.ahhcnc.org About the National Alliance for Care at HomeThe National Alliance for Care at Home (the Alliance) is the leading authority in transforming care in the home. As an inclusive thought leader, advocate, educator, and convener, we serve as the unifying voice for providers and recipients of home care, home health, hospice, palliative care, and Medicaid home and community-based services throughout all stages of life. Learn more at www.AllianceForCareAtHome.org

