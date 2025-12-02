1Q Joins the University of Georgia’s Master of Marketing Research Program as Advisory Board Member and Partner

Our partnership with 1Q enhances the MMR program by giving students hands-on access to a cutting-edge platform with real, verified consumer insights.” — Dr. Marcus Cunha Jr., Director of the MMR Program at UGA.

ATHENS, GA, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The University of Georgia’s Master of Marketing Research (MMR) Program is proud to welcome 1Q, an innovative and rapidly growing consumer engagement platform, as its newest advisory board member and strategic partner.The MMR program at the Terry College of Business was the first Master of Marketing Research program in the U.S. and is internationally regarded as the standard of comparison for such programs. Through this partnership, 1Q will provide access to its proprietary, guaranteed-human, zero-fraud insights panel, which includes over 1 million opted-in members across the United States, to MMR students and faculty, strengthening their ability to conduct real-time, fraud-free research. This collaboration with an academic institution underscores 1Q’s commitment to advancing the next generation of market researchers.Revolutionizing Data Quality1Q is widely recognized for pioneering a proprietary closed-loop, “push-model” of survey delivery that removes all fraudster incentives by eliminating the ability for respondents to self-select into surveys. This preventative design enables 1Q to guarantee Zero Survey Fraud - a standard unmatched in the industry.Unlike most research firms that depend on third-party panels or rely on after-the-fact fraud detection tools, 1Q takes a prevention-first approach. 1Q owns and operates a fully permission-based insights panel of more than 1 million double-opted-in U.S. members. By removing the incentives for fraud and focusing on prevention rather than detection, 1Q delivers crystal-clear, trustworthy insights with zero survey fraud.According to the Insights Association’s Data Quality Benchmark Initiative - in which 1Q participated - over 40% of survey responses are typically removed for fraud or quality issues. In response to this growing problem, 1Q’s Founder and CEO, Keith Rinzler, published an open letter to the industry earlier this year in Quirk’s Magazine , warning of the systemic risks posed by unchecked survey fraud.A Shared Commitment to the Future of Insights“We’re pleased to partner with UGA’s MMR program - one of the most respected and forward-thinking programs in market research education,” said Keith Rinzler, Founder & CEO of 1Q. “We’re committed to supporting the next generation of researchers, ensuring they enter the industry with the tools and mindset to demand better data integrity.”Built on a foundation of Consumer Empowerment, 1Q remains the only insights company that pays respondents instantly, per response, in cash directly to their PayPal account or to a charity of their choice.As part of the MMR Program’s advisory board, 1Q joins leading global brands, including The Coca-Cola Company, Eli Lilly, and Microsoft in shaping the education and training of future consumer insights professionals.About 1Q1Q’s customer engagement platform is revolutionizing how companies interact with consumers by ensuring 100% human respondents and guaranteeing zero survey fraud. Clients engage directly with 1Q’s proprietary, permission-based insights panel, which includes over 1 million opt-in members across the United States. Panel members respond to surveys, polls, and promotional offers in real-time via mobile and are paid instantly through PayPal.Clients include Fortune 500 companies, market research firms, advertising and marketing agencies, political polling firms, and consulting firms across every industry. 1Q has been recognized as an Inc. 5000 “America’s Fastest Growing Private Company” and a top 10 company in several categories in Greenbook’s GRIT Report Top 50.About Master of Marketing Research ProgramThe STEM-designated Master of Marketing Research (MMR) program at the Terry College of Business was the first of its kind in the United States and is internationally recognized as a benchmark in marketing research education. This intensive 11-month, cohort-based program allows students to move through the curriculum together while building strong professional and personal connections. Admission is highly selective, and students engage in a rigorous academic experience with hands-on use of the analytics tools and research methods used across the industry. Alongside technical skills, the program emphasizes real-world applications and provides a solid foundation in marketing strategy.As a result, MMR graduates are in high demand by marketing research firms as well as consumer insights and market intelligence teams within major corporations. The program maintains strong partnerships with leading companies through its Advisory Board, which helps ensure the curriculum stays aligned with industry needs and evolving standards.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.