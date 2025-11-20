Ace Fire Protection Expands Fire Extinguisher Inspector Support To Help Businesses Meet NFPA-10 and OSHA Standards

ACE Fire Protection expands fire extinguisher support for hotels and retailers, offering on-site service to help meet NFPA-10 and OSHA standards.

Our goal is to make compliance clearer and easier for busy teams by pairing dependable on-site service with organized records that help operators stay aligned with safety requirements.” — Owner

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ACE Fire Protection , an FDNY‑licensed and NAFED‑member company serving New York City, Long Island, and New Jersey, today announced an expanded hospitality and retail program that makes it easier for hotels, restaurants, and stores to stay compliant with NFPA‑10 and OSHA 1910.157 requirements. The initiative pairs on‑site fire extinguisher inspector support with digital tracking and reporting, giving busy multi‑site operators clear, auditable records for monthly checks, annual maintenance, and violation removal.Hotels, restaurants, and retailers seeking an audit‑ready extinguisher program can request a portfolio assessment or schedule an on‑site fire extinguisher inspector visit. Call (718) 608-6428 or request a free quote at https://acefireextinguishers.com/ The program is purpose‑built for high‑traffic environments—front‑of‑house, kitchens, stockrooms, and back‑of‑house corridors—where staffing changes and fast turnover can create documentation gaps. With QR‑enabled tags and automated reminders, hospitality and retail teams receive timely prompts for visual inspections. At the same time, ACE’s licensed technicians deliver required annual service, recharges/refills, internal maintenance, and hydrostatic testing. All activity is captured in a consolidated digital report aligned to FDNY, NFPA, OSHA, and insurance documentation standards.Focused on compliance, documentation, and uptimeOSHA 1910.157 requires monthly visual inspections and annual maintenance for portable fire extinguishers, while NFPA‑10 defines selection, placement, and service intervals. For hospitality and retail brands operating across multiple boroughs or counties, ensuring that every device is present, accessible, and properly tagged can be challenging—especially during seasonal peaks. ACE’s expanded support helps properties avoid common citations, such as missing or illegible tags, obstructed access, overdue service intervals, or devices that are not suited to the hazards present (for example, Class K devices in commercial kitchens).“Operators don’t just need extinguishers—they need a defensible record,” said an operations spokesperson for ACE Fire Protection. “Our approach combines licensed on‑site service with digital reporting, so general managers, facilities leaders, and risk partners can show exactly what was inspected, when, and by whom. That transparency helps during FDNY or insurance reviews and reduces time to resolve violations.”Designed for hotels, restaurants, and storesThe hospitality/retail program includes location‑aware scheduling across portfolios, standardized inspection checklists, and site‑ready documentation for city inspectors and insurers. For new sites, ACE provides surveys and recommendations, installation, and signage to confirm placement, visibility, and mounting height. For operating sites, ACE delivers quick‑turn recharges and refills, internal maintenance at prescribed intervals, and Department of Transportation‑compliant hydrostatic testing—helping keep devices in service and ready without unnecessary downtime.To support renovations, pop‑ups, and build‑outs, ACE also offers rentals and stands, ensuring temporary spaces remain compliant until permanent fixtures are installed. For organizations needing proof of remediation, the company’s violations removal service provides the documentation required to resolve citations after corrective work is completed.Local expertise with NYC and NJ coverageHeadquartered in Brooklyn, ACE Fire Protection services the five boroughs of New York City, Nassau County, and New Jersey, with rapid response across hospitality corridors and retail hubs. The company holds FDNY license number 332W and adheres to FDNY, OSHA, NFPA, and NAFED guidelines. As a distributor for major fire equipment manufacturers, ACE maintains inventory for sales and parts, allowing faster replacements and fewer service delays for multi‑site operators.“Hospitality and retail teams already juggle staffing, training, and guest experience,” the spokesperson added. “By embedding compliance reminders and centralizing the inspection trail, we reduce administrative friction and help protect people, property, and brands.”About ACE Fire ProtectionACE Fire Protection is an FDNY‑licensed (License No. 332W), NAFED‑member fire extinguisher inspection, sales, and maintenance company serving New York City, Long Island, and New Jersey. Located at 119 Hausman St., Brooklyn, NY 11222, the company provides inspections and tagging, digital tracking and reporting, recharges and refills, internal maintenance, hydrostatic testing, violations removal, insurance compliance support, rentals and stands, cabinets, signage, and parts—following FDNY, OSHA, and NFPA guidance to help businesses maintain code compliance and readiness.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.