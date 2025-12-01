Study from Snapchat and Havas Reveals Car Buying Has Shifted Online

NY, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Amidst climbing auto sales, new research from Snapchat and Havas Media Network reveals a dramatic shift in car buying behavior as younger, digitally native audiences become first-time buyers. Fielded by market research consultancy Alter Agents, “Digital is the New Dealership” surveyed more than 5,000 social media users across the U.S., U.K, Germany, Norway, and Saudi Arabia who either recently bought a vehicle or are currently in the market, assessing how digital channels and social platforms are driving showroom traffic and vehicle sales.Snap and Havas Media Network’s research found that online sources are dominating automotive shopping, with 91% of consumers using digital sources during their vehicle shopping, compared to only 41% who use print and 40% who use TV respectively. Sixty percent of car buyers use social media during their buying journey, a figure that jumps to 74% among Gen Z audiences. While the research and inspiration stages most heavily rely on digital sources across demographics, the study found that younger audiences are increasingly comfortable shifting the entire purchasing journey online. Fifty percent of Gen Z respondents purchased their last vehicle through an online channel, compared with 42% of Millennials and 28% of Gen X audiences.“Automotive brands are adapting to a future where the showroom can now be on your phone,” shared Michelle LeFevere, Senior Manager, Client Partner, Auto & Travel at Snapchat. “Our research with Havas shows that digital-first audiences are not only researching but purchasing vehicles online, and platforms like Snapchat are where those journeys begin. By combining AR, AI, and creators, we’re helping automakers turn digital engagement into sales.”With 69% of respondents saying that creators make them more aware of vehicle brands and 61% indicating that they trust auto recommendations and reviews from creators, authentic engagement between automotive brands and the voices that consumers trust is integral to enabling informed digital purchasing decisions. Automotive brands must also take the retail experience to the living room: 40% of respondents indicated they used augmented reality (AR) when researching a vehicle, and a further 43% don’t use AR but would like to.“At Havas, we translate data rooted in people’s real decision-making behaviours into strategies that drive growth and provide the seamless flexibility consumers are looking for in their everyday life,” shared Joanna Lawrence, Global Chief Strategy Officer at Havas Media Network. “Today’s car buyers want to explore, configure, and connect with brands through digital experiences long before they step foot in a dealership, and we’re crafting experiences that make these digital moments personalised and reflective of car ownership itself.”In addition to insights for automotive buyers, Snapchat and Havas’ research shares key learnings for all brands looking to build a digital-first, socially driven and tech-enabled path purchase. To learn more, access the complete study here: https://forbusiness.snapchat.com/blog/road-to-purchase ABOUT HAVAS MEDIA NETWORKConverged for Growth & Wired for TransformationHavas Media Network combines human ingenuity with machine intelligence to drive clients’ business growth. Through our operating model – Converged.AI – we help brands stay relevant and grow in a world that never stands still. We are part of Havas, one of the world’s largest integrated content, media and communications groups with nearly 23,000 people working across media, creative, production and technology. Havas Media Network creates personalized and seamlessly-connected customer journeys through future-forward capabilities in activation (Havas Play), commerce & performance (Havas Market) and data & tech (CSA). Our agencies are home to more than 10,000 media specialists across +140 countries, with 73 Villages that bring together talented people across all disciplines to work side-by-side to serve our clients. Clients include Auchan, BBC, Canal+, Carglass, Credit Agricole, Decathlon, Dolce & Gabbana, EDF, Emirates, Fidelity Investments, Claro, Hyundai, Jacobs Douwe Egberts, Kia, Leroy Merlin, Lidl, LVMH, PNC Bank, Puma, Reckitt, Red Bull, Sanofi, Shell, Telefonica and YUM Brands among many others. For more information, visit the website or follow Havas Media Network on LinkedIn @Havas Media Network or Instagram @havas_media_network

