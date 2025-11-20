MEC Nonceba Kontsiwe honors best performing Extension and Advisory Services officials in Eastern Cape, 21 Nov

Eastern Cape Department of Agriculture MEC Nonceba Kontsiwe will honor the best performing Extension and Advisory Services officials who are the foot soldiers in ensuring sustainable agricultural growth in the province during an award ceremony at the Tsolo Agriculture and Rural Development (TARDI) on Friday.

The professionals will be awarded for the work they have done in imparting knowledge and transforming the lives of farmers across the province.

They are recognized and honored for assisting with agricultural technical advisory that has seen farmers becoming more knowledgeable in their operations and for their role in assisting them to get funding from government and its institutions as well as private sector. This celebration of excellence serves as a testament to the department's commitment to excellence and its dedication to supporting the growth and development of the agricultural sector.

These officials are working tirelessly to promote, support and coordinate agriculture initiatives in the province by providing effective and timely support to farmers. This includes leveraging research and technology to improve agricultural productivity, enhancing access to markets and finance, and promoting sustainable agricultural practices.

The MEC invites members of the media to join her as she honor these professionals that are creating opportunities, addressing inequalities and unlocking the full agricultural potential of the province.

Details of the event:

Venue: Tsolo Agriculture and Rural Development

Date: 21 November 2025

Time: 10h00

For more information and to RSVP, please contact Mr Atule Joka on 071 688 4231 or Mr Thozi Manyisana on 068 763 4268.

