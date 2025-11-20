Cynalytica Unveils CyRenLAB: The First Global Hands-On ICS/OT Training Platform

Cynalytica and PwC Middle East deliver CyRenLAB, the first platform teaching real analog, serial & Ethernet/IP ICS/OT communications.

The joint workshops with Cynalytica strengthened our shared commitment to advancing ICS and OT security across the Kingdom” — Clinton Firth, Cybersecurity and Digital Trust Partner, PwC Middle East

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cynalytica Inc., a global leader in Industrial Control System (ICS) and Operational Technology (OT) cybersecurity, today announced the worldwide launch of CyRenLAB, the first ICS/OT training platform to deliver fully applied, hands-on learning across Analog (4–20mA), Serial (RS-232/485/422), and Ethernet/IP industrial communications.Designed for universities, government agencies, critical infrastructure operators, and cybersecurity training academies, CyRenLAB establishes a new global benchmark by integrating real industrial hardware, real protocols, and live physical processes into a single, scalable education and workforce-development platform.The announcement follows successful ICS/OT training workshops in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia delivered in partnership with PwC Middle East, where more than 40 government and commercial operators received immersive technical training on multi-layer industrial communications, anomaly detection, and cyber-physical attack analysis.Hands-On ICS/OT Curriculum Built for Real Operational EnvironmentsCyRenLAB includes a complete two-day curriculum combining foundational ICS/OT instruction with hands-on lab exercises across all major communication layers:Day 1 – ICS/OT Workshop• ICS/OT fundamentals and global threat landscape• Purdue Model Levels 0–3• Deep dive into analog, serial, and Ethernet/IP protocols• Demonstrations of CyRenLAB, SerialGuard, OTNetGuard, and AnalytICS EngineDay 2 – Applied LAB Exercises• Analog (4–20mA): sensor capture, drift analysis, anomaly detection• Serial (RS-232/485/422): packet decoding, timing analysis, baseline creation• Ethernet/IP: ICS IP traffic inspection, pattern & anomaly detection• Integrated ICS LAB: multi-layer correlation across analog, serial, and IP signalsThe program also includes sector-specific exploit labs for the water and electrical industries—giving participants a rare, real-world view of cyber-physical attack behavior at Levels 0–3.Successful Delivery in the Kingdom of Saudi ArabiaThe recent workshops conducted with PwC Middle East demonstrated the region’s accelerating commitment to ICS/OT security and national workforce development."The joint workshops with Cynalytica strengthened our shared commitment to advancing ICS and OT security across the Kingdom. Over 40 professionals took part and valued the operational realism, technical depth and direct relevance to today’s critical infrastructure challenges. This collaboration reflects PwC Middle East’s focus on building national capabilities, supporting secure industrial transformation and helping organizations protect the systems that power the region’s growth. " said Clinton Firth, Cybersecurity and Digital Trust Partner, PwC Middle East“CyRenLAB gives practitioners unprecedented insight into how industrial systems communicate—and how cyber-physical threats manifest across those layers,” added Richard Robinson, CEO of Cynalytica. “The demand for real-world ICS/OT training is global, and CyRenLAB is purpose-built to meet that need.”Strengthening Global Industrial Cyber PreparednessCyRenLAB directly supports:• National cyber workforce development• Critical infrastructure readiness• ICS/OT security research and testing• AI/ML applications for industrial anomaly detectionThe platform is already generating strong global interest as countries seek to modernize defenses, train engineers, and enhance resilience across the industrial sectors that power national economies.About Cynalytica Inc.Cynalytica delivers next-generation ICS/OT monitoring and analytics solutions with unmatched visibility into analog, serial, and IP communication layers. Its platform—including SerialGuard, OTNetGuard, AnalytICS Engine, and CyRenLAB—helps industrial organizations and governments detect, respond to, and prevent advanced cyber-physical threats.Learn more: www.cynalytica.com/cyrenlab About PwCAt PwC, we help clients build trust and reinvent so they can turn complexity into competitive advantage. We’re a tech-forward, people-empowered network with more than 364,000 people in 136 countries and 137 territories. Across audit and assurance, tax and legal, deals and consulting, we help clients build, accelerate, and sustain momentum. Find out more at www.pwc.com With over 12,000 people across 12 countries in 30 offices, PwC Middle East combines deep regional insight with global expertise to help clients solve complex problems, drive transformation, and achieve sustained outcomes. Learn more at www.pwc.com/me PwC refers to the PwC network and/or one or more of its member firms, each of which is a separate legal entity. Please see www.pwc.com/structure for further details.© 2025 PwC. All rights reserved

