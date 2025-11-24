AI SHOULDN'T BE A DIRTY SECRET AT WORK SHARES ONE OF THE UK’S FASTEST GROWING BUSINESSES

Natasha Guerra

Younger workers are rapidly adopting AI at work, boosting productivity but raising job worries. Runway East urges openness and critical use, not secrecy.

AI is here to stay, we need to get on top with how to use it…I actively encourage my team to use AI, it’s not a dirty secret here, but what I do push is that we stress-test its output.” — Natasha Guerra

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- New research into 2,000 office workers by flexible office space provider Runway East commissioned via OnePoll finds, Under 45s are 3x as likely to use AI multiple times a day v.s. Over 45s (25% v.s. 8%); adoption of AI results in 50% of under 45s feeling concerned that their job is at risk v.s. 33% of over 45s.Use of AI has been adopted daily by 27% of employees, with 53% not concerned at all that AI is going to take their job.Over a third of respondents (34%) say that their colleagues are using AI to help with menial tasks to enable productivity and manage workload; with 77% sharing AI has improved their performance at work. However, concerns about misuse persist;- 22% think their colleagues misuse it leading to errors- 18% think their colleagues are not challenging the outputs of AI with enough due diligence and 17% are too dependent on it- 15% saying they are watching their colleagues directly copying AI responses without editing itInterestingly, only 16% explicitly say their colleagues are "over-dependent" on AI, while 22% believe their boss or line manager doesn’t properly understand how AI works.“AI is here to stay, we need to get on top with how to use it…” shares Natasha Guerra, founder of Runway East, “In addition to running my business, I spend a significant part of my working week learning about AI and looking at how we can use AI to improve our productivity and resources. I actively encourage my team to use AI, it’s not a dirty secret here, but what I do push is that we stress-test its output, reflect on our personal experience and work together to comb through it.”These findings echo wider industry research. Deloitte reports that 65% of business leaders say AI is already helping them outperform competitors, while 71% have seen job roles and skills shift due to AI. A Gallup poll shows managers are nearly twice as likely as staff to use AI frequently (33% vs. 16%), especially in sectors such as tech, finance, and professional services.Runway East is a B Corp - certified flexible office space provider, operational since 2014. Led by Natasha Guerra, it has now grown to 13 locations across London, Birmingham, Brighton, Bristol and Bath. Businesses using their spaces include Deliveroo, Octopus Energy, and Shake Shack, among other household names.For more information visit: www.runwayea.st or email info@runwayea.st

