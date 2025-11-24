‘A Legacy Forged’ Sara Fox's Debut Novel Delivers a Gripping Tale of Family, Fate and Birmingham's Industrial Revolution

A Legacy Forged by Sara Fox

A true story of hard won family legacy, forged on resilience and ambition. But at what cost?

My deepest joy has not only been in writing the book I promised to write, but in learning more about my home city and its extraordinary history. I hope readers feel my passion for A Legacy Forged.” — Sara Fox

BIRMINGHAM, WEST MIDLANDS, UNITED KINGDOM, November 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- British debut author Sara Fox released A Legacy Forged, her first novel in a sweeping trilogy set against the beating heart of Birmingham’s Industrial Revolution. Inspired by ancestral stories handed down through her family, Sara brings to life a saga that is at once gritty, emotional and unashamedly Brummie.Based on true historical events and set in the heart of Birmingham, England in 1822, 10-year-old Matthew Seller embarks on a courageous journey as he escapes an abusive father and a punishingly hard life. Unaware of what the future holds, he trusts fate and embarks on his journey across a dramatically changing landscape to navigate his way to Birmingham along a new canal system. Gripped by the Industrial Revolution, it is in this great city that Matthew sparks a legacy that will burn through the next five generations.In a captivating tale, where the family legacy and community cohesion of Thomas Hardy's 'The Mayor of Casterbridge' collides with the grit of Peaky Blinders; Matthew discovers a ‘found family’ that will profoundly shape his destiny. His evolution is guided by a host of key characters. Three in particular steer him towards his future: Wise old soldier, Joe; spirited, loving Florrie; and loyal, indomitable Sarah, who joins the story with grief tightly packed in her single leather suitcase. Through honesty and integrity, this quartet forges a business dynasty that lasts almost 200 years, creating a legacy not just of wealth, but of ambition and morality.A Legacy Forged weaves the lives of the Seller family with the Irish immigrant Cahills, creating a rich tapestry of characters shaped by resilience and hope. From the squalid back-to-back slums, the story explores complex relationships between fathers and sons, and the quiet strength of the women whose wisdom and courage shape their family’s fortunes.The reader will witness the birth of the canal and rail networks, experiencing the clanging of factory hammers harmonising with the beating of determined hearts. Birmingham emerges as "The Workshop of the World"; "A city of a thousand trades"; home of the finest Gun Quarter the world will ever see. It is this community that influences the struggle for Irish independence, leaving glimmers of a tale yet to be told.This true family saga set over three books is a powerful testament to human willpower and our expansive hearts. It is a reminder that with determination and an unwavering moral compass, we can all become the architects of our own fate. A Legacy Forged, book one of the Seller Series covering the rise of the Sellers from the 1820s to the late 1890s, invites readers to reflect on the true meaning of family relationships and success long after they've turned the final page. Readers captivated by the works of Ken Follett, Thomas Hardy and Jeffrey Archer will find themselves enthralled by death, deception, greed and conflict, yet ultimately in how love prevails.A Legacy Forged weaves the lives of the Seller family with the Irish immigrant Cahills, creating a rich tapestry of characters shaped by resilience and hope. From the squalid back-to-back slums of Birmingham, the story explores complex relationships between fathers and sons and the quiet strength of the women whose wisdom and courage shape their family’s fortunes for years to come.Prepare to be captivated, as you turn each page of a journey where determination and moral integrity forge an unforgettable legacy.A Legacy Forged is available for purchase on Amazon , as well as at Foyles and Waterstones bookstores. For more information, visit www.sarafoxauthor.com or follow social media handles:Instagram @sara_fox_authorThreads @sara_fox_authorTikTok @sara.fox.authorFacebook SaraFoxAuthorPageA Legacy Forged has received a wave of five-star reviews on Goodreads MEDIA CONTACT

