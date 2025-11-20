UNLEASH America Welcomes Jess Von Bank as New Emcee for 2026 Setting the Stage for the Most Dynamic Edition Yet

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- UNLEASH America, the leading event shaping the future of work and HR innovation, proudly announces Jess Von Bank as the new emcee for its 2026 edition, taking place March 17–19, 2026, at Caesars Forum, Las Vegas.Known for her bold perspective on the human side of work, Jess brings a vibrant new energy and sharp thought leadership to the stage, setting the tone for what promises to be the most dynamic UNLEASH America yet.Jess joins an extraordinary lineup of visionaries including Amy Edmondson, Ethan Mollick, Peter Hinssen and a powerful cohort of CHROs and practitioners who are redefining what great leadership and innovation look like in today’s world of work.More than 4,000 HR, technology, and business leaders from across the globe are expected to attend UNLEASH America 2026 , where they’ll explore the intersection of people, technology, and purpose through world-class content, innovation showcases, and peer-to-peer collaboration.This year’s program will be headlined by leading organizations such as Workday and Deloitte, with strategic partnerships from The Conference Board and The Josh Bersin Company further underscoring UNLEASH’s role as the go-to event for decision-makers shaping the future of work.“Jess embodies what UNLEASH stands for: energy, intelligence, and a deep passion for human-centered innovation,” said Marc Coleman, Founder and CEO of UNLEASH. “Her energy on stage, combined with this year’s world-class speakers and partners, will make UNLEASH America 2026 an unmissable experience for anyone passionate about the future of work.”With an expanded conference program, fresh networking formats, and a reimagined main stage experience, UNLEASH America 2026 is set to deliver two days of inspiration, connection, and actionable insights that will drive transformation across industries.Notes to editorsAbout UNLEASHUNLEASH is the global destination for HR, technology, and the future of work. Through its world-class events in Las Vegas and Paris, UNLEASH connects leaders and innovators who are transforming the way organizations attract, engage, and empower their people. Learn more at www.unleash.ai

