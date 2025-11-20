ALBANY, Ga. – Eight South Georgia residents, including a bank branch employee, were sentenced to prison for a check cashing and kickback scheme in Valdosta utilizing stolen check information from a former United States Postal Service employee.

“Individuals who participate in check-cashing and kickback schemes will face imprisonment and other penalties,” stated U.S. Attorney William R. “Will” Keyes. “Investigators from the Secret Service and the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office worked to unravel this criminal network, ultimately preventing further theft and helping us ensure accountability for the defendants.”

“The involvement of the U.S. Secret Service and the U.S. Attorney’s Office was crucial in helping Lowndes County investigators solve this complex fraud case and ensure that the defendants are held accountable for their actions,” said Lowndes County Sheriff Ashley Paulk.

Frederick Pernell Green, 27, of Valdosta, Georgia, was sentenced to serve 122 months in prison to be followed by five years of supervised release and ordered to pay $390,475.84 in restitution to Truist Bank on Oct. 10, after he previously pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit bank fraud.

Thomas Christopher Mitchell, 31, of Valdosta, was sentenced to serve 92 months in prison to be followed by five years of supervised release and ordered to pay $390,475.84 in restitution to Truist Bank on X, after he previously pleaded guilty pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit bank fraud.

Calvin Dewayne McKeithen, aka “Supa,” 26, of Valdosta, was sentenced to serve 70 months in prison to be followed by five years of supervised release and ordered to pay $390,475.84 in restitution to Truist Bank on March 27, after he previously pleaded guilty pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit bank fraud.

Dewayne Rasheen Butler, aka “Guwapo,” 26, of Valdosta, was sentenced to serve 51 months in prison to be followed by five years of supervised release and ordered to pay $390,475.84 in restitution to Truist Bank on Aug. 28, after he previously pleaded guilty pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit bank fraud.

Tyler Khershad Jones, aka “LA Clippers,” 24, of Valdosta, was sentenced to serve 51 months in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release and ordered to pay $390,475.84 in restitution to Truist Bank on Sept. 25, after he previously pleaded guilty pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit bank fraud.

Mariarlene Brown, aka “Mati Mom,” 44, of Valdosta, was sentenced to serve 33 months in prison to be followed by five years of supervised release and ordered to pay $390,475.84 in restitution to Truist Bank on Oct. 9, after she previously pleaded guilty pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit bank fraud.

William Allen Roberts, 27, of Valdosta, was sentenced to serve six months in prison to be followed by five years of supervised release and ordered to pay $390,475.84 in restitution to Truist Bank on Oct. 30, after he previously pleaded guilty pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit bank fraud.

Davontay Wiseman, aka “Vonn,” 28, of Valdosta, was sentenced to serve six months in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release and ordered to pay $390,475.84 in restitution to Truist Bank on Sept. 8, after he previously pleaded guilty pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit bank fraud.

U.S. District Judge W. Louis Sands presided over the case. There is no parole in the federal system.

According to court documents and statements referenced in court, beginning at least as early as November 2021, and continuing until December 2022, Roberts conspired with his codefendants to commit bank fraud. At the time of this conspiracy, Brown was an employee at a Truist Bank branch in Valdosta. Roberts unlawfully obtained check information from Vincent Galliard, 41, of Sumter, South Carolina, a former U.S. Post Office employee in South Carolina, who sold checks he stole from the mail. Galliard pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud in Case No. 3:23-CR-799-1 in the District of South Carolina and was sentenced to serve 30 months in prison to be followed by five years of supervised release and was ordered to pay $149,692.14 in restitution for his crime. Roberts used the check information provided by Galliard to produce fraudulent checks.

Green, Mitchell, McKeithen, Jones, Butler and Wiseman recruited people to open bank accounts at Truist and to provide their new Truist debit card and account information to them, with the understanding that they would be paid for doing so. Green, Mitchell, McKeithen, Jones, Butler and Wiseman passed the account information to Roberts, who would write the fraudulent checks in various sums of money to those individuals. Roberts, with Brown’s help, deposited the checks into the accounts, and Brown would ensure that Roberts would be able to withdraw the cash from these accounts. Brown was paid for her services, and Roberts also paid out a portion to the other codefendants and the solicited accountholders. Green, Roberts, Mitchell, McKeithen, Jones, Butler and Wiseman retained most of each check deposited. Investigators found text messages between the co-defendants that described the conspiracy, as well as photos of debit cards, account numbers, fraudulent checks, cash obtained from the check deposits and a custom-made diamond ring in the shape of the Truist logo worn by Green.

The case was investigated by the United States Secret Service (USSS) and the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office. Assistant U.S. Attorney Hannah Couch Hostetler prosecuted the case for the Government.

This press release about a case that occurred during the 43-day government shutdown is now available after the return to normal operations.