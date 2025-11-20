Austin Man Sentenced to 29 Years in Federal Prison for Third Federal Drug Offense

AUSTIN, Texas – An Austin man previously convicted of two federal drug offenses was sentenced Wednesday to 324 months in prison for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, plus 24 months in prison for violating the requirements of a previously imposed term of supervised release by U.S. District Judge David Ezra.

According to court documents, Trinity Duke Smith, 50, was released from prison in December 2020. He was still on supervised release on March 26, 2024, when the FBI and Austin Police Department executed a search warrant on his residence.

The search revealed a plastic grocery bag in a kitchen cabinet that contained approximately 197 grams of suspected methamphetamine, a digital scale, sandwich bags, latex gloves, and pieces of white insulation. Two large garbage bags containing 9.2 kilograms of suspected methamphetamine were also found underneath insulation in Smith’s attic.

A Drug Enforcement Administration lab test in May 2024 determined the substance found in the kitchen to be 188.3 grams of 91% pure methamphetamine and determined the substance found in the attic to be 8.899 kilograms of 100% pure methamphetamine.

Smith was indicted June 18, 2024, for one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. He pleaded guilty in August 2025.

U.S. Attorney Justin R. Simmons for the Western District of Texas made the announcement.

The FBI, Austin Police Department, and Texas Rangers investigated the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Daniel Castillo prosecuted the case.

###