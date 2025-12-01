Tavoron Appoints Trey Donze as Senior Vice President of Compressed Air

Trey Donze, SVP of Compressed Air, Tavoron Tavoron

EAGAN, MN, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tavoron , a leader in industrial automation , integration, and compressed air technologies, is pleased to announce the appointment of Trey Donze as Senior Vice President of Compressed Air. He will report directly to Nicholas Martino, CEO of Tavoron.In this newly established leadership role, Donze will oversee all aspects of Tavoron’s compressed air business operations. His responsibilities will include driving growth across the segment, optimizing operational performance, and ensuring strategic alignment among Tavoron’s compressed air divisions. Donze will also work closely with Division Presidents and the executive team to enhance shared capabilities, scale best practices, and strengthen the company’s leadership position in the compressed air industry.“Trey brings extensive industry knowledge and proven leadership in the compressed air sector,” said Nicholas Martino, CEO of Tavoron. “His experience leading multi-state operations, integrating acquisitions, and developing high-performing teams will be instrumental as we continue to expand our capabilities and deliver exceptional value to our customers.”Donze joins Tavoron with more than 20 years of progressive leadership experience in the industrial equipment and compressed air industry. Most recently, he served as Vice President of Sales and Operations at Airmatic Compressor Systems, where he led growth initiatives across multiple states, managed key integrations, and expanded service offerings. Prior to that, he held several senior roles at OTC Industrial Technologies, including Director of Sales – Air Supply Group and District Manager, where he successfully advanced regional performance and profitability.A Qualified Air Master+ Specialist with certifications in Lean Six Sigma Foundations and Vistage Leadership Development, Donze has been recognized with multiple industry awards for sales excellence and operational achievement. His career reflects a consistent focus on driving performance, operational discipline, and customer satisfaction.“I’m thrilled to join Tavoron and lead the compressed air teams through this next chapter of growth,” said Donze. “Tavoron’s reputation for technical excellence and customer-first service sets a strong foundation, and I look forward to working with our divisions to build on that success and expand our reach across North America.”Trey’s appointment represents a key step in Tavoron’s continued investment in leadership, operational excellence, and scalable growth across its core business segments.

