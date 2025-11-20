David A. Lutz Marks 25+ Years Practicing Commercial and Banking Law in Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lutz Law Firm announces that its founder, David A. Lutz, J.D., MBA, has reached more than 25 years of practice as a Minnesota attorney focusing on commercial law, banking representation, and complex litigation.Over the past two decades, Lutz has provided legal counsel to financial institutions, corporations, and individuals throughout Minnesota. His practice areas include banking and financial institution representation, UCC Article 9 secured transactions, commercial litigation, real estate transactions, corporate law, and estate planning."Reaching this milestone is meaningful," said David A. Lutz. "My focus has been helping clients navigate legal challenges with clarity and practical solutions."Lutz has served as counsel on commercial transactions and real estate matters, and has represented secured creditors in UCC priority disputes. His experience includes corporate governance, business formation, employment agreements, and advising nonprofit and religious organizations on compliance matters.Licensed to practice in the Minnesota State Courts and the U.S. District Court for the District of Minnesota, Lutz continues to provide legal representation through his Minneapolis-based firm.About David Lutz David A. Lutz holds a Juris Doctor from Mitchell Hamline School of Law and an MBA from the University of St. Thomas.About Lutz Law FirmLocated in downtown Minneapolis, Lutz Law Firm represents financial institutions, businesses, and individuals in commercial law, secured transactions, real estate matters, and litigation.

