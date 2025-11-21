End Stage Renal Disease (ESRD) Drug Market is Forecasted to Reach a Value of US $262.76 Billion by 2029

Yacht Charter Global Market Report 2023 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's End Stage Renal Disease (ESRD) Drug Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Expected Cagr For The End Stage Renal Disease (ESRD) Drug Market Through 2025?

The market size for drugs treating end stage renal disease (esrd) has been expanding considerably in the past few years. The projected growth is from $131.41 billion in 2024 to $148.55 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.0%. This significant growth in the previous period can be ascribed to factors such as a rise in the cases of end stage renal disease, an increase in the elderly population, better access to healthcare, governmental policies and initiatives, and a growing acceptance of renal substitution therapies.

The market size of the drug for end stage renal disease (esrd) is projected to experience substantial growth in the coming years, anticipated to reach a value of $262.76 billion in 2029, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.3%. This growth trajectory over the forecast period can be ascribed to the advent of new therapies and innovative drugs, increases in healthcare spending, a rising global presence of chronic kidney diseases, the implementation of personalized medicine strategies, accelerated approvals, and regulatory support. Dominant trends projected over the forecast period encompass a growing frequency of end stage renal disease, improvements in treatment techniques, an enhanced focus on precision medicine, the advent of combined therapies, and the incorporation of technology in healthcare.

Download a free sample of the end stage renal disease (esrd) drug market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=9437&type=smp

What Are The Driving Factors Impacting The End Stage Renal Disease (ESRD) Drug Market?

The surge in obesity and diabetes incidences are anticipated to fuel the end-stage renal disease (ESRD) drug market's advancement. Obesity refers to an unhealthy accumulation of excessive fat, whereas diabetes is a long-term condition that arises when the pancreas isn't producing sufficient insulin, or the body struggles to use the insulin efficiently. For those suffering from renal disease, fluid and electrolyte balance management, blood pressure regulation, and waste removal via dialysis can enhance overall health and well-being, which could lead to weight loss and improved blood sugar levels. For example, in March 2022, World Obesity, a US organization representing national and local associations dedicated to studying and managing obesity, projected that the number of obese individuals could escalate to 892 million by 2025 and further to 1,025 million by 2030. Additionally, in February 2023, as per the UK's publicly funded healthcare system, the National Health Service, there's an estimate of about 5.5 million people in the UK potentially having diabetes by 2030, affecting almost 9% of the population. Consequently, the uptick in obesity and diabetes instances will push the market for end-stage renal disease (ESRD) medications.

Which Players Dominate The End Stage Renal Disease (ESRD) Drug Industry Landscape?

Major players in the End Stage Renal Disease (ESRD) Drug include:

• Pfizer Inc.

• AstraZeneca plc

• Sanofi SA

• Astellas Pharma Inc.

• Novartis AG

• Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

• Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

• Kissei Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

• Baxter International Inc.

What Are The Future Trends Of The End Stage Renal Disease (ESRD) Drug Market?

In the end-stage renal disease (ESRD) drug market, the introduction of novel products is becoming a crucial trend for gaining prominence. To maintain their stance in the market, the primary companies in this sector are concentrating on creating innovative solutions. As an example, in April 2022, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, a pharmaceutical and biotechnology firm from the UK, revealed that their New Drug Application (NDA) for daprodustat - an oral hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase inhibitor (HIF-PHI), was accepted by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). This product is anticipated to potentially treat patients with chronic kidney disease anemia (CKD). The development of this new product is facilitated by the groundbreaking Nobel prize-winning research on how cells detect and adjust to oxygen levels.

Global End Stage Renal Disease (ESRD) Drug Market Segmentation By Type, Application, And Region

The end stage renal disease (esrd) drug market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Calcimimetics, Vitamin D, Sterols, Potassium Binders, Calcium-Based Phosphate Binders, Other Products

2) By Indication: End Stage Renal Disease (ESRD) Induced Hyperparathyroidism, End Stage Renal Disease (ESRD) Induced Hyperphosphatemia, End Stage Renal Disease (ESRD) Induced Hyperkaliemia

3) By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy

4) By End User: Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Calcimimetics: Cinacalcet, Etelcalcetide

2) By Vitamin D: Calcitriol, Doxercalciferol, Paricalcitol

3) By Sterols: Ergocalciferol, Cholecalciferol

4) By Potassium Binders: Sodium Polystyrene Sulfonate, Patiromer, Sodium Zirconium Cyclosilicate

5) By Calcium-Based Phosphate Binders: Calcium Acetate, Calcium Carbonate

6) By Other Products: Iron Supplements, Erythropoiesis-Stimulating Agents

View the full end stage renal disease (esrd) drug market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/end-stage-renal-disease-esrd-drug-global-market-report

Which Region Holds The Largest Market Share In The End Stage Renal Disease (ESRD) Drug Market?

In 2024, North America led the market for End Stage Renal Disease (ESRD) drugs. Expectations for growth in this region were set out. The market report for ESRD drugs covers numerous regions, specifically Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

