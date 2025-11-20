Art Box Studios Celebrates One Year with 'Heart of the City' — A Night of Art and Music in St. Augustine

Every Voice Matters, Every Heart Belongs — Dec. 5 First Friday pairs a food drive, entertainment, local artists, and launch of Loving Our Town Magazine.

ST. AUGUSTINE, FL, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Art Box Studios, a nonprofit creative hub, will celebrate its first anniversary on Friday, December 5, 2025, from 5:00–9:00 p.m. with “Heart of the City — Connecting One Heart to Another,” a free community event featuring:• Citywide Food Drive - Supporting local families and a local food bank• Live Music - Jazz singer-songwriter performances• City Involvement - Attendance by area businesses vested in the community• Paint-a-Heart – Collaborative neighborhood painting event - donations help to support Free Painting Days• Emerging Artist – Open studios and new works from Art Box’s Emerging Artist program• Food for the Event - Chef Eric Israel , No Pity Party CateringThe celebration takes place at Art Box Gallery & Studios , 137 King St. #101 & #103, St. Augustine, FL 32084, and is free and ADA accessible.“Art Box Gallery & Studios has a heart for the community,” said Danielle Torry, Founder & President of Art Box Studios. “Everything we do—lifting up underrepresented and emerging artists, offering free and low-cost creative experiences, and bringing neighbors together—flows from that heart. This night turns creativity into tangible care for local families. All are welcome—every voice matters, every heart belongs.”Community Food Drive — “Connecting One Heart to Another”• Day-of drop-off: Friday, Dec. 5, 11:00 AM–9:00 PM (all day during setup and the event)• Extended drive: Continues through Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025, during gallery hours• Impact: Helps provide three local families with a holiday tree, food, and children’s gifts; remaining donations go to a local food bank• What to bring: Non-perishable foods, holiday meal staples, grocery gift cards, and new, unwrapped gifts for kids• Drop-off locations: Art Box Studios; additional partner drop-off: Butterfield Garage Art GalleryEvent Highlights• 6:00 PM Community Heart Moment — gratitude & acknowledgments• Live Music: jazz musician + singer-songwriter (two sets)• Paint-a-Heart: free, all ages; suggested $10 donation supports free community painting days• Emerging Artist Spotlights + open studios• Loving Our Town pre-launch: Historic St. Augustine — A Collected History, A Living City (official launch Dec. 9, 5:30–7:30 PM at the Lincolnville Museum)Sponsorships & Ways to Give• Sponsor a Family — $150 per family: holiday tree, meal staples, and children’s gifts; recognition in recap and on the on-site Giving Tree• Food Drive Partner (In-Kind): donate 25+ non-perishables or $100+ in grocery gift cards; logo on donation bin signage + social thank-you• Help Support Art Box Studios - Pay-what-you-can gifts in any amount welcome via QR or cash box - All support sustains Free Painting Days, class scholarships, the community materials bank, and paid leadership opportunities for Emerging Artists.Parking & Getting Here (Nights of Lights)• Best bet: Use the City’s Park & Ride shuttles (see current schedules, lots, and hours at nightsoflights.com).• Garage: Paid parking at the Historic Downtown Parking Facility by the Visitor Information Center.• Rideshare/Drop-off: Set to Art Box Gallery & Studios, 137 King St. #101 & #103 (fastest approach is via US-1).• Accessibility: Venue is ADA accessible; accessible spaces available at the garage and shuttle stops.• Consider walking or biking if you are nearby.Event At-a-GlanceWhat: Heart of the City – Connecting One Heart to Another (Art Box Studios 1-Year Anniversary)When: Friday, Dec. 5, 2025 • 5:00–9:00 PM (Food Drive 11:00 AM–9:00 PM; continues through Dec. 21)Where: Art Box Gallery & Studios, 137 King St. #101 & #103, St. Augustine, FL 32084Access: Free & open to the public • ADA accessibleInfo: artbox137.com • @artbox137About Art Box StudiosArt Box Studios is a community-rooted creative hub in St. Augustine dedicated to sharing beauty, inspiring creativity, and building community. Through accessible exhibition space; professional development; free and low-cost classes, workshops, and Free Painting Days; and its Emerging Artist Program, Art Box uplifts underrepresented and emerging artists while welcoming neighbors of all ages to create and connect. For more information, visit https://artbox-137.com/

