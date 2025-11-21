Digestive and Intestinal Remedies Market Forecasted to Achieve US $28.51 Billion by 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Digestive and Intestinal Remedies Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Big Is The Digestive and Intestinal Remedies Market In 2025?

Over the past few years, the digestive and intestinal remedies market has seen steady expansion. The market is projected to increase from $21.37 billion in 2024 to $22.28 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.3%. The growth in the historical period is mainly due to traditional remedies, lifestyle modifications, augmented stress levels, changes in diet, and the impact of COVID-19.

In the coming few years, there is anticipated vigorous growth in the digestive and intestinal remedies market. This market is projected to expand to ""$28.51 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4%. Factors contributing to this growth during the forecast period could include easy access to healthcare, global health incidents, increasing awareness about health, an aging demographic, and innovation in product development. Chief trends expected during this forecast period encompass healthcare accessibility, environmental elements, consumer education, the regulatory environment, and advancements in pharmaceuticals.

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Digestive and Intestinal Remedies Market?

The anticipated rise in gastrointestinal disorder cases is predicted to boost the growth of the digestive and intestinal remedy market. Gastrointestinal disorders are a group of conditions such as nausea, vomiting, food poisoning, and diarrhea that negatively affect the proper functioning of the gastrointestinal (GI) tract. Due to the escalating incidence of these disorders, there's an increased demand for digestive and intestinal remedies that offer effective treatment for these diseases. For example, according to the American Cancer Society, a non-profit organization based in the U.S., they expect approximately 26,890 new cases of stomach cancer in the U.S. in January 2024. This figure comprises 16,160 cases in men and 10,730 in women. Moreover, they predict this form of cancer will result in approximately 10,880 fatalities, including 6,490 men and 4,390 women. Therefore, the surge in gastrointestinal disorder cases is set to stimulate the expansion of the digestive and intestinal remedy market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Digestive and Intestinal Remedies Industry?

Major players in the Digestive and Intestinal Remedies include:

• Bayer AG

• Abbott Laboratories

• Bausch Health Companies Inc.

• Eli Lilly and Company

• GlaxoSmithKline PLC

• Jiangzhong Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

• Johnson & Johnson Pvt. Ltd.

• Menarini Group

• Merck Co. & KGaA

• Pfizer Inc.

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Digestive and Intestinal Remedies Market In The Globe?

The digestive and intestinal remedy market is increasingly growing due to technological innovations and advancements. Major stakeholders in this market are adopting innovative strategies for managing and monitoring digestive health. Recently, the use of breath analyzers for gathering information about clinical conditions relating to the digestive system has been noticed in the market. To illustrate, in February 2022, FoodMarble, a company based in Ireland and known for its breath-testing devices, unveiled the AIRE 2 digestive breath testing device. This handy device is beneficial for people experiencing digestive concerns like SIBO (Small Intestinal Bacterial Overgrowth) and IBS, enabling them to track and assess their digestion in real-time and manage their health more effectively. This cutting-edge technology flags foods that can lead to quick fermentation in the gut thereby causing a variety of digestive problems. Aside from its use for individuals, the device is also suitable for healthcare professionals to delve deeper into their patients' digestive complications, such as IBS and SIBO.

What Segments Are Covered In The Digestive and Intestinal Remedies Market Report?

The digestive and intestinal remedies market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Digestive Medicines, Remedies Against Gastrointestinal Complaints, Natural And Synthetic Agents

2) By Age Group: Pediatric, Adults

3) By Distribution Channel: Online, Offline

Subsegments:

1) By Digestive Medicines: Antacids, Digestive Enzymes, Proton Pump Inhibitors (PPIs), H2-Receptor Antagonists

2) By Remedies Against Gastrointestinal Complaints: Anti-Nausea Medications, Antidiarrheal Agents, Laxatives, Gastroprotective Agents

3) By Natural And Synthetic Agents: Herbal Remedies, Synthetic Antispasmodics, Probiotics And Prebiotics

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Digestive and Intestinal Remedies Market By 2025?

In 2024, North America held the top position in the market for digestive and intestinal remedies. This market is forecasted to grow at the fastest rate in the Asia-Pacific region during the upcoming years. The report on the digestive and intestinal remedies market includes the following regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

