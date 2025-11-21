Controlled Substance Market to Grow at 7.5% CAGR from 2025-2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Controlled Substance Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Controlled Substance Market Size And Growth?

The market size for controlled substances has experienced a robust expansion in the past few years, increasing from $94.86 billion in 2024 to an estimated $100.19 billion in 2025, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6%. This significant historical growth is as a result of medical progress, regulatory standards, a surge in chronic disease cases, pharmaceutical industry expansion, global trade, and cooperation.

The market size of controlled substances is projected to witness robust growth in the forthcoming years. Its estimated expansion stands at ""$133.97 billion in 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%. The surge over the forecast period is expected to result from precision medicine, telemedicine, and distant healthcare, alternatives to opioids, ongoing regulatory revisions, and an enhanced focus on mental health. Regulatory modifications and compliance, heightened focus on preventing drug abuse and ensuring drug safety, advancements in drug delivery technologies, rise of biosimilars and generic versions, and integration of digital health solution represent major trends that will influence this market in the forecast period.

Download a free sample of the controlled substance market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=9898&type=smp

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Controlled Substance Market?

The controlled substance market is anticipated to grow due to the rise in demand for medically prescribed medications. Drugs prescribed by a medical professional are designed to treat, cure, alleviate, therapeutically intervene, or prevent diseases, and are often categorized as controlled substances. These prescribed medications, which are typically part of controlled substances, are beneficial to the controlled substance market. They improve patient outcomes and reduce unnecessary expenditure. For instance, a report by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), a US-based federal agency, revealed that there was an 8.4 % increase in prescription drug spending to $405.9 billion in 2022, an increment from 6.8% growth in 2021. As a result, the burgeoning demand for medically prescribed drugs is fueling the expansion of the controlled substance market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Controlled Substance Market?

Major players in the Controlled Substance include:

• Merck & Co. Inc.

• Johnson and Johnson Services Inc.

• Orbis Biosciences Inc.

• GW Pharmaceuticals plc

• Corium Inc.

• Aradigm Corporation

• Alkermes plc

• Sun Pharmaceutical Ltd.

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

• AbbVie Inc.

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Controlled Substance Market?

The emergence of product innovations is a significant trend observed in the controlled substance market. To maintain their market position, major companies in the industry are creating new products and drugs. For example, in January 2022, UK-based medicine management solutions provider, CMM (CareFlow Medicines Management Ltd.) collaborated with Modeus, a healthcare software provider from Australia, to introduce the Controlled Drug Manager (CD Manager). This novel controlled drug management platform is made to safely oversee and monitor controlled drugs, inclusive of patients' own medicines. The new CMM CD Manager, enhanced by Modeus, will have the capacity to communicate with both CMM's drug management platform and other external systems. Designed for use by pharmacists and clinical personnel in hospital pharmacies, wards, and operating rooms that store regulated medications, It employs integrated reporting to help Controlled Drug Accountable Officers track these drugs' life cycle within an institution. It also has the capability to alert them to discrepancies or possible diversion, necessitating immediate action.

How Is The Controlled Substance Market Segmented?

The controlled substance market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Drug: Opioids, Stimulant, Depressants, Cannabinoids

2) By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy

3) By Application: Pain Management, Sleep Disorders, Depression And Anxiety, Seizure, Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Opioids: Natural Opioids, Semi-Synthetic Opioids, Synthetic Opioids

2) By Stimulants: Amphetamines, Methylphenidate, Cocaine

3) By Depressants: Benzodiazepines, Barbiturates, Sleep Medications

4) By Cannabinoids: THC (Tetrahydrocannabinol), CBD (Cannabidiol), Synthetic Cannabinoids

View the full controlled substance market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/controlled-substance-global-market-report

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Controlled Substance Market?

In 2024, North America took the lead as the top region in the controlled substance market. It is predicted that Asia-Pacific will undergo the most rapid growth within the controlled substance market during the forecast period. The market report encompasses the regions of Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Controlled Substance Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Fructose Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/fructose-global-market-report

Natural Sweeteners Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/natural-sweeteners-global-market-report

Sugar And Confectionery Products Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/sugar-and-confectionery-products-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.