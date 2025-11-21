Controlled Release Drug Delivery Market Expanding With $117.24 Billion at 12.8% CAGR by 2029

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Forecast For The Controlled Release Drug Delivery Market From 2024 To 2029?

The market size of controlled release drug delivery has experienced swift expansion in previous years. It is forecasted to increase from $65.44 billion in 2024 to $72.34 billion in 2025, undergoing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.5%. Factors contributing to the previous period's growth include innovative drug delivery systems, the inception of polymer-based formulations, the appearance of microencapsulation techniques, the introduction of transdermal delivery, receiving regulatory approvals, and initiating standardization.

In the forthcoming years, the controlled release drug delivery market is set to experience accelerated growth, with its size projected to reach ""$117.24 billion by 2029, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.8%. The drivers behind this projected growth within the forecast period include a shift towards personalized medicine, the integration of technology for patient's comfort, an increased focus on biologics and biosimilars, market penetration within emerging regions, and advancements in the field of polymer science. For the forecast period, key trends include the rise of biodegradable and biocompatible materials, advancements in nanotechnology, an increased emphasis on personalized medicine and targeted therapies, innovations in implantable devices, and groundbreaking encapsulation techniques.

What Are The Core Growth Drivers Shaping The Future Of The Controlled Release Drug Delivery Market?

An increase in chronic diseases is predicted to fuel the expansion of the controlled release drug delivery market. Chronic diseases, also classified as noncommunicable diseases, include conditions such as heart ailments, cancer, and diabetes that continue for more than a year, necessitating ongoing medical attention and impeding regular activities. Treating chronic diseases is greatly dependent on controlled-release drug delivery. Prolonged drug release formulations are vital for people with chronic conditions that require long-term treatment or for those residing in locations with restricted resources and healthcare accessibility. For example, a report issued by the Switzerland-based health-specialized agency, the World Health Organization (WHO) in September 2022, stated that 41 million people die annually from chronic diseases. This accounts for 74 percent of all global deaths, with 17 million people succumbing to chronic illnesses before the age of 70. Furthermore, 77 percent of deaths from chronic diseases are reported in low- to middle-income countries. It is expected that these figures will escalate further in the foreseeable future. Hence, the increasing occurrence of chronic diseases is paving the way for the growth of the controlled release drug delivery market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Controlled Release Drug Delivery Market?

Major players in the Controlled Release Drug Delivery include:

• Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

• Merck & Co. Inc.

• Alkermes plc

• Coating Place Inc.

• Corium International Inc.

• Depomed Inc.

• Pfizer Inc.

• Aradigm Corporation

• Capsugel LLC

• GlaxoSmithKline plc

What Are The Top Trends In The Controlled Release Drug Delivery Industry?

The trend of technological innovation is increasingly prominent in the controlled-release drug delivery market. Leading companies in this market are employing cutting-edge technologies to maintain their dominance. For instance, in March 2022, Evonik Industries AG, a pharmaceutical firm hailing from Germany, introduced a novel microparticle invention called UDRATEC SoluFlow. This product enhances the solubility of medicinal components in orally administered drugs. The technique outperforms conventional production methods by bypassing their solubility challenges. With the advent of EUDRATEC SoluFlow, Evonik Health Care has expanded its portfolio of oral drug delivery mechanisms, including oral excipients such as EUDRAGIT functional polymers, pre-packaged functional capsules like EUDRACAPTM, and other solutions increasing medication efficacy.

Comparative Analysis Of Leading Controlled Release Drug Delivery Market Segments

The controlled release drug delivery market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Technology: Wurster Technique, Coacervation, Micro Encapsulation, Implants, Transdermal, Targeted Delivery, Other Technologies

2) By Release Mechanism: Polymer Based Systems, Micro Reservoir Partition Controlled Drug Delivery Systems, Feedback Regulated Drug Delivery Systems, Activation-Modulated Drug Delivery Systems, Chemically Activated,

3) By Application: Metered Dose Inhalers, Injectable, Transdermal And Ocular Patches, Other Applications

4) By End User: Hospitals, Clinics, Personal, Research, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Wurster Technique: Spray Coating, Fluid Bed Coating

2) By Coacervation: Simple Coacervation, Complex Coacervation

3) By Micro Encapsulation: Polymer-Based Micro Encapsulation, Lipid-Based Micro Encapsulation

4) By Implants: Biodegradable Implants, Non-Biodegradable Implants

5) By Transdermal: Microneedle Patches, Reservoir Systems, Matrix Systems

6) By Targeted Delivery: Nanoparticles, Antibody-Drug Conjugates, Liposomes

7) By Other Technologies: Osmotic Pumps, In Situ Gelling Systems

Which Regions Are Dominating The Controlled Release Drug Delivery Market Landscape?

In 2024, North America led the market for controlled release drug delivery, with expectations of continued growth. The report on this market includes coverage of various regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

