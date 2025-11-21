Demand for Chemotherapy Market is forecasted to reach a value of US $60.31 billion by 2029

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Large Will The Chemotherapy Market Be By 2025?

The market size for chemotherapy has seen robust growth in the past few years. The current projection shows it expanding from $34 billion in 2024 to $37.27 billion in 2025, with an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.6%. The notable growth during the historic period is due to factors such as increased cancer cases, progress in cancer diagnosis procedures, innovative strides in drug development, clinical trials, improved healthcare accessibility, and awareness drives.

The market size of chemotherapy is projected to undergo a swift expansion in the ensuing years. It's predicted to reach ""$60.31 billion by 2029, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.8%. The anticipated growth can be associated primarily with elements such as the incorporation of immunotherapy, the adoption of biosimilars, emerging markets' growth, genomic profiling, advancements in supportive care, and regulatory facilitation. Key trends that are expected to mark this forecast period stretch from digital health solutions, personalized medicine, ongoing oncology research, the integration of artificial intelligence (AI), nanotechnology progress, to home-based administration of chemotherapy.

What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The Chemotherapy Market Landscape?

The anticipated rise in cancer incidences is predicted to fuel the expansion of the chemotherapy market. Cancer is identified as a condition where some body cells proliferate uncontrollably and infiltrate other parts of the body. Chemotherapy utilizes potent chemicals either individually or in combination to eradicate rapidly multiplying cancer cells. Moreover, the escalation in cancer incidences will stimulate the need for chemotherapy. For instance, the American Cancer Society Inc., a non-profit health organization based in the US, anticipates 1.9 million new cancer cases to be diagnosed in the US in 2023, marking an increase from 1.8 million new cases diagnosed in 2020. The projection for cancer-related deaths in the US also reveals an increase - from 606,520 deaths predicted in 2020 to 609,820 anticipated in 2023. Consequently, the rising incidences of cancer are propelling the chemotherapy market.

Who Are The Top Players In The Chemotherapy Market?

Major players in the Chemotherapy include:

• GlaxoSmithKline plc

• Eli Lilly and Company

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

• Novartis AG

• Pfizer Inc.

• Merck & Co Inc.

• Sanofi SA

• Celgene Corporation

• Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

• Amgen Inc.

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Chemotherapy Industry?

Leading businesses in the chemotherapy market are centering their efforts on launching novel offerings, like chemotherapy infusion pumps, for gaining a competitive advantage. Chemotherapy infusion pumps, which dispatch chemotherapy medication directly into the bloodstream via an IV line, enable a controlled, gradual infusion of drugs into the system. An example is Shanghai MicroPort Lifesciences Co. Ltd., a medical technology firm based in China, which received marketing clearance from China's National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) in March 2022 for its AutoEx Chemotherapy Infusion Pump. Intended for patients with malignancies, the AutoEx pump enables continuous or intermittent chemotherapy drug infusion, striving for optimal drug concentration in the blood to enhance cancer treatment efficiency while minimizing side effects. The device, featuring a dual CPU control system and dual power supply, offers high accuracy in drug delivery. It aims to better patient comfort and safety during chemotherapy.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global Chemotherapy Market

The chemotherapy market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Pump, Cannula, Catheter, Other Product Types

2) By Service: Blood Cancer, Throat Cancer, Lung Cancer, Ovarian Cancer, Stomach Cancer

3) By Drugs: Alkylating Agents, Antimetabolites, Anti-Tumor Antibiotics, Topoisomerase Inhibitors, Mitotic Inhibitors, Other Drugs

4) By Route Of Administration: Oral, Intravenous

5) By End User: Hospitals, Research Institutes, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Pump: Infusion Pumps, Portable Pumps, Ambulatory Pumps

2) By Cannula: Peripheral Cannulas, Central Venous Catheters, Implantable Ports

3) By Catheter: Chemotherapy Catheters, PICC Lines

4) By Other Product Types: Safety Devices, IV Sets, Administration Sets

Chemotherapy Market Regional Insights

In 2024, North America led the chemotherapy market and is stated in the report. Yet, during the prediction period, it's anticipated that the Asia-Pacific region will experience the fastest growth in the chemotherapy market. The report covers several regions, such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

