Calcium Channel Blocker Market Set to Reach $21.59 Billion by 2029

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Expected Cagr For The Calcium Channel Blocker Market Through 2025?

In recent years, the market size for calcium channel blockers has experienced robust growth. There is projected growth from $15.56 billion in 2024 to $16.46 billion in 2025, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8%. Factors such as a rise in cardiovascular diseases, an aging population, medical research advancements, lifestyle changes, and increased awareness have contributed to this growth in the historic period.

In the coming years, a robust expansion is expected in the size of the calcium channel blocker market, projected to reach ""$21.59 billion by 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0%. Factors contributing to this growth in the predicted period include an escalating global prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, the progression towards personalized medicine, improved healthcare accessibility, broadening of indications, regulatory authorizations and market extensions. The forecast period is anticipated to witness a variety of trends such as market growth, technological progress, regulatory alterations, competition scrutiny, patient predilections and heightened awareness.

What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Calcium Channel Blocker Market?

The rise in the occurrence rate of heart-related diseases is anticipated to drive the expansion of the calcium channel blocker market in the future. These diseases often impact the heart or blood vessels. Calcium channel inhibitors (CCBs) are frequently utilized to minimize the chances of heart failure and stroke. Therefore, the surge in the rate of heart-related diseases will surge the demand for calcium channel inhibitors. For instance, in a report issued by the American College of Cardiology, a non-profit medical association in the US, in August 2022, it was predicted that all four heart disease risk factors will see an increase from 2025 to 2060 in the US. The most significant percentage increase is expected in diabetes with an increase of 39.3% to 55 million individuals, trailed by dyslipidemia (27.6% to 126 million), hypertension (25.1% to 162 million), and obesity (18.3% to 126 million). According to the researchers' observations, the largest anticipated increases in heart disease rates were for stroke (33.8% to 15 million) and heart failure (33.4% to 13 million), before ischemic heart disease (30.7% to 29 million) and heart attack (16.9% to 16 million). Consequently, the rising occurrence rate of heart-related diseases is influencing the growth of the calcium channel inhibitor market.

What Are The Top Players Operating In The Calcium Channel Blocker Market?

Major players in the Calcium Channel Blocker include:

• Pfizer Inc.

• GlaxoSmithKline plc

• Novartis AG

• Bausch Health Companies Inc.

• Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc.

• Cadila Healthcare Limited

• Covis Pharma BV

• Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc.

• Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC

• Sofgen Pharmaceuticals

What Are The Major Trends That Will Shape The Calcium Channel Blocker Market In The Future?

The prevailing trend in the calcium channel blocker market is product innovation. Leading corporations in this market are concentrating on creating pioneering products to uphold their market dominance. For instance, in June 2022, CMP Pharma, an American pharmaceutical manufacturer, introduced Norliqva, the only oral liquid solution of the besylate salt of amlodipine, a lasting calcium channel blocker. Norliqva's distinguishing feature is its usage for managing hypertension in individuals who are 6 years old or higher. Norliqva gets around the challenges associated with crushing or processing amlodipine tablets by providing consistent dosage and bioequivalence. This solution is designed for certain patients who require amlodipine but have trouble swallowing or can't swallow at all.

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The Calcium Channel Blocker Market

The calcium channel blocker market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Drug Class: Dihydropyridine, Benzothiazepine, Phenylalkylamine, Other Drug Classes

2) By Disease Indications: Hypertension, Chest Pain, Arrhythmias

3) By Route Of Administration: Oral, Parenteral, Other Route Of Administration

4) By End User: Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Dihydropyridine: Amlodipine, Nifedipine, Felodipine, Nicardipine, Isradipine

2) By Benzodiazepine: Diazepam

3) By Phenylalkylamine: Verapamil

4) By Other Drug Classes: Bepridil, Lercanidipine, Cilnidipine

Global Calcium Channel Blocker Market - Regional Insights

In 2024, North America led the calcium channel blocker market with the largest share. The report on this market involves regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

