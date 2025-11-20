Gauteng Roads and Transport strengthens traffic management in partnership with Monasi Traffic Controlling

The Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport (GDRT) in partnership with Monasi Traffic Controlling (MTC) today launched the Points Person of the Future Programme designed to improve safety, visibility and efficiency at intersections across the province.

The initiative forms part of the Department’s wider Adopt and Protect a Robot Campaign (APARC), which now includes 32 active Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs) with private sector partners supporting the protection of traffic signals, reduction of congestion, and strengthening of road safety interventions.

The Points Person of the Future Programme introduces a new generation of traffic pointsmen/women equipped with body cameras, integrated communication devices, and real-time digital reporting tools.

This enhances responsiveness at intersections, supports law enforcement, and increases commuter safety.

Speaking at the launch, MEC for Kedibone Diale-Tlabela said the programme represents a major shift in how Gauteng manages and protects its road infrastructure.

“This programme marks a decisive shift in how we manage traffic and safeguard critical road infrastructure. With the Points Person of the Future, we are introducing a smarter, faster and more visible system that places the safety of our commuters at the centre of mobility in Gauteng.”

The MEC emphasised the community-development impact of the partnership.

“Monasi brings both operational capacity and a commitment to youth employment, especially in high-density areas. They know our roads, they understand the realities on the ground, and they are ready to deploy skilled points people who can hit the ground running.”

Monasi Traffic Controlling is a company, with nine years of experience, that specializes in and has extensive experience in road safety and urban traffic management.

The partnership comes at no financial cost to the Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport.

MTC has secured sponsorship from established private partners including Fidelity, Hollard and ADT, allowing the programme to proceed without additional government expenditure.

“This is an excellent example of a functional public–private–people partnership. It showcases what is possible when government, business and communities come together with a shared vision of safer and more efficient roads,” MEC Diale-Tlabela explained.

The MEC issued a firm warning on vandalism and theft at intersections.

“Our intersections must not be spaces of risk. Vandalism and cable theft are criminal acts that put lives at risk and disrupt the economic heartbeat of the province. We are increasing visibility, strengthening enforcement and taking a firm stand to protect the infrastructure that keeps this province on the move,” said the MEC.

The programme will be governed through a detailed MOU that ensures compliance, branding oversight and performance reporting.

For media queries, contact Mr King Mthombeni on 071 400 0915.

For more information, contact the Department’s Head of Communications Ms Melitah Madiba on 073 644 9935 or MEC’s Spokesperson Mr Lesiba Mpya on 078 450 9841 or email pressoffice.gpdrt@gauteng.gov.za

